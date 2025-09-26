Westchester Soccer Club Goes for Second Straight Season Series Win Sunday at Home vs. Forward Madison SC

End of Summer Brings 2-1 Home Win, Sweep of Texoma in Season Series: In front of a lively crowd of 2,277 fans under the lights last Sunday, Westchester Soccer Club made history with their first-ever home full time USL League One victory, defeating Texoma FC 2-1 in a thrilling match and giving the club their first series sweep in their inaugural season. From the opening whistle, the energy was high and the game quickly turned into a fiery, back-and-forth battle. WSC nearly struck first when midfielder Conor McGlynn found himself with a golden tap-in opportunity, but the shot went over the net to keep the score level. Minutes later, Texoma earned a penalty kick that had everyone holding their breath-only for Teddy Baker's attempt to rattle off the crossbar and keep things 0-0 going into halftime. Texoma broke through in the 51st minute when Ozzie Ramos delivered a dangerous cross to Reid Valentine, who tucked it past keeper Enrique Facussé for a 1-0 lead. But Westchester refused to back down. In the 67th minute, Rashid Tetteh rose to the moment, finishing a perfect cross from Deshane Beckford to tie things up and ignite the Memorial Field crowd. The momentum was back, and WSC kept pressing. Off the bench came Dean Guezen, who nearly scored with a rocket from distance in the 75th minute that was just wide of the top corner. But Guezen wasn't done-just eight minutes later, he threaded a beautiful through ball to none other than Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., who calmly slotted home the game-winner in the 83rd minute for his league leading 14th tally of the season.

Obregón Looking To Boot A Record, With a Golden Season: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 18 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 14 USL League One goals, two more than Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 74 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. Obregón is just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and now Obregón with 14. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

Tetteh Nabs USL Player Honors: Veteran center back Rashid Tetteh (Accra, Ghana) joined a growing number of players helping to lead WSC as the season comes down the home stretch. The veteran scored the first goal in last Sunday's win, and won 2 of 2 ground duels and made six clearances and five recoveries defensively to earn his first USL League One team of the week selection.

Streak Breaker: Sunday's win was WSC's first full-time win at home in League play, after going 0-7-4 in Mount Vernon outside of their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane. It was also their first win of the season when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind, after going 0-11-6 in matches where they were not leading at the break, and their second one goal w/l decision after going 1-9 in their previous 10 one goal decisions in league play.

First Matchups: WSCwill look to take its second consecutive season series against a USL League One club, as they have gone 1-0-1 vs. Forward Madison thus far. First, on May 17, the clubs tied 1-1 in a match highlighted by an Obregón goal from 70 yards out in the 17th minute, before Forward Madison found the equalizer on a Derek Gebhard penalty conversion. Then under the lights in Madison, Wisconsin on June 18, downing Forward Madison 2-1. Forward Madison actually struck first in the match, with Garett Laughlin beating keeper Dane Jacomen on a penalty just four minutes into play. WSC rallied behind Prince Saydee, who knotted the contest at 1-1 at the 22 minute mark, and then just before halftime, Juan Carlos Obregón found his way back on to the score sheet, but in a different manner than many of his other goals this season. The New York native actually was stonewalled on a penalty by keeper Bernd Schipmann, but Obregón played through on the carom and beat the keeper to quickly give WSC a 2-1 lead just before the break. Jacomen stonewalled Madison in the second half, turning away 12 shots to help lead his club to the win.

Against Those Challenging For Playoff Spots: WSC is 2-2-6 thus far against clubs outside of a current playoff spot.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-5-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 10th, while Jonathan Bolanos 32 chances created rank 11th in the league so far.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 9th in scoring in USL League One with 342 goals, 8th in shots taken with 286, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%). WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (51) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 25 of the club's 39 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen selected to USL Team of the week.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 28- Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups are seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.Up Next: WSC visits South Georgia on Oct. 3 and completes their first home slate against FC Naples on October 12

Date/Time of the Match September 28, 2025, 7 PM

Location: The Stadium at Memorial Field

WSC's Record 4-13-8

Opponent Forward Madison FC

Record 5-9-11

Head Coach Matt Glaeser

Where to Watch the Game

Next Match; at South Georgia on Oct. 3







