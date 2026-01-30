Seattle Reign FC Matches at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sale February 3 & 4

Aequus Sports, LLC, the ownership entity of Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC, has announced a partnership with MLS club Seattle Sounders FC and NWSL club Seattle Reign FC that will see both teams use ONE Spokane Stadium as a secondary home this Spring.

Seattle Reign FC will open its home conference season at ONE Spokane Stadium, hosting the following three matches:

Wednesday, March 25 at 6pm PT: Seattle Reign FC vs. Kansas City Current

Saturday, March 28 at 3:30pm PT: Seattle Reign FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Saturday, April 4 at 5:45pm PT: Seattle Reign FC vs. Denver Summit FC

Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC Season Ticket Members will have early access to purchase Reign tickets during a presale window that begins on February 3 at 2:00pm PT. Members will receive information from TicketsWest with their presale codes on February 2.

Fans can gain presale access to Reign tickets by purchasing season tickets for Spokane Velocity FC here OR by purchasing a Spokane Zephyr FC 10-flex pack by February 1 at 7pm PT.

Reign match tickets will go on sale to the general public through TicketsWest on February 4 at 10:00am PT.

Tickets for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 featuring Seattle Sounders FC will go on sale in late February once the match opponent has been determined. Click here to be first to receive information on the Sounders match.

Zephyr FC returns to the pitch on January 31 at 4:30pm PT when they face Tampa Bay Sun FC on the road. For tickets to Zephyr FC's 2026 Spring home opening match on March 14th, click  here. 

Velocity FC kicks off its third season on March 15th at home against Union Omaha FC at 3:00 PM PT. Season tickets and flex packages are available. 







