Triumph Add Attacking Depth with Signing of Lucas Meek

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC have announced the signing of forward Lucas Meek, pending league and federation approval.

Meek adds a strong blend of professional, international, and high-level collegiate experience to the Triumph's attacking unit. He was selected 37th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF and made his professional debut in 2023, appearing in 25 matches with Inter Miami CF II during the MLS NEXT Pro season. He was also part of Inter Miami's match day roster during the club's 2023 MLS campaign.

Most recently, Meek joined One Knoxville SC in August of the 2025 season, where he appeared in six matches, logging 131 minutes. Prior to joining One Knox the forward spent time abroad in New Zealand with Manly United during the beginning of 2025 before returning to the U.S where he recorded seven goals and one assist, continuing to show his ability to impact matches in the final third.

At the collegiate level, Meek was a standout at the University of Washington, earning United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team and Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors. He led the Pac-12 in points during his final season while also being named Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, highlighting both his production on the field and excellence off it.

Meek now joins Greenville as the club continues to build its attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.







