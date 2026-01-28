Greenville Triumph Sign Midfielder Jason Bouregy

Greenville, SC - Greenville has announced the signing of midfielder Jason Bouregy to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Bouregy joins the Triumph following his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, where he appeared in 13 matches (three starts) and logged 302 minutes in the USL Championship.

The Paramus, New Jersey native closed out his collegiate career at Villanova, earning First Team All-Big East honors in 2024. Bouregy led the Wildcats in points with 16, tallying four goals and eight assists during his final season.

Prior to Villanova, Bouregy spent time at both Rutgers and American University. At Rutgers, he was named Second Team All-Big Ten while helping the Scarlet Knights capture the 2022 Big Ten Tournament title. As a freshman at American, he was part of a squad that won the Spring 2021 Patriot League championship.

Bouregy also brings experience having competed with New York Red Bulls U-23 in the National Premier Soccer League, as well as FC Motown and Vermont Green in USL League Two, adding further depth and versatility to Greenville's midfield entering the 2026 campaign.







