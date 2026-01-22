Sarasota Paradise Earn Historic Preseason Victory over MLS Side New York Red Bulls

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise delivered a statement performance Wednesday night, earning a 3-1 preseason victory over Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls in a game that marked two historic firsts for the club: its first win as a professional team and its first victory against an MLS opponent.

The day began with an unexpected development. Due to communication issues between the clubs leading into the game, Sarasota Paradise entered the day under the impression they would be facing New York Red Bulls II. Instead, Paradise ultimately lined up against the Red Bulls' first team, raising the level of competition and the significance of the result.

Paradise opened the game on the defensive foot, remaining compact and organized while absorbing early pressure. The group defended with discipline and intent, while looking to strike quickly in transition. That approach paid dividends as Sarasota consistently threatened on the counterattack, highlighted by the pace and direct runs of McLaughlin on quick breaks forward.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute. A foul just outside the penalty area earned Paradise a free kick in a dangerous position. Sander Røed stepped up and delivered a driven effort that was parried by the Red Bulls goalkeeper. Defender Declan Watters reacted first to the rebound, snatching the opportunity and slotting home to give Paradise a 1-0 lead.

The rhythm of the game continued in similar fashion, with Sarasota remaining defensively sound and efficient going forward. In the 31st minute, Paradise struck again, capitalizing on another rapid counterattack to double the advantage and head into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Both teams made wholesale changes at halftime, with a full switch of elevens as part of preseason rotations. New York increased their attacking pressure in the second half, and in the 64th minute, Rojas pulled one back for the Red Bulls with some clever play inside the box, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Paradise responded decisively. Just five minutes later, Sarasota found the net again to restore the two-goal cushion at 3-1. From there, the group stayed defensively composed and managed the remainder of the game with maturity, closing out a landmark win.

Head Coach Mika Elovaara highlighted both the positives and the learning opportunities from the performance.

"We were stubborn in denying chances for them," Head Coach and Technical Director Mika Elovaara said. "There were two goals I was very happy with because they were what we worked on tactically. When you get the chance to try your best against a very good team, it is encouraging. But at the end of the day, it's a preseason game. There are no points in the standings before March 7. We take the positives, but we also look at what we need to do better from a game like this."

The result offers an early glimpse of Sarasota Paradise's ability and promise as the club continues preparations for its inaugural professional season. Attention now turns to March 7, when Paradise will host AC Boise in the club's historic home opener.

With a first professional win and a victory over an MLS opponent secured, Sarasota Paradise continues to build momentum heading into a new era.

