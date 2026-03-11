Spokane Sign Former USL Championship Defender Moses Mensah

Spokane, WA - Velocity FC has signed former Birmingham Legion FC left-backer Moses Mensah to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

Mensah previously signed with South Georgia Tormenta FC ahead of the 2026 season before being released due to club closure.

Moses will join Spokane after spending three seasons with Legion FC, where he played in 75 matches and amassed over 4,000 minutes from 2023-2025. In 2024, Mensah tied for fourth in assists on Birmingham with three while racking up 180 defensive duels and 104 won duels.

Prior to joining Legion FC, Mensah entered the 2023 MLS SuperDraft where he was selected 74th overall by Real Salt Lake. The Ghanian-native had an impressive collegiate career leading up to draft day, playing for Campbell University from 2019-2022.

Mensah earned All-Conference First Team honors four times with the Fighting Camels while earning Big South Freshman of the Year in 2019 and Big South Defender of the Year in 2024. Moses made two NCAA College Cup appearances with Campbell and helped the team win two Big South Conference titles.

During college, Mensah also garnered USL experience, playing for League Two club Des Moines Menace in 2021, making nine appearances and helping win the League Championship. Moses also made a stint for former League Two club One Knoxville SC in 2022 before Knoxville moved to League One.

Mose's career began in Ghana, where he played for WA All Stars of the Ghana Premier League, where he helped the club win the 2016 Ghana Premier League title. Mensah also spent his youth career on the Ghanaian U-18 National Team.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on Mensah and how he will fit on the team's backline.

"Moses is a strong addition to our roster. After spending the last three years in the USL Championship, he brings great experience, depth, and quality to our backline," said Veidman. "His strong 1v1 abilities and his attacking mindset fit exactly what we look for in our fullbacks."

