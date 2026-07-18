Know Before You Go: 7/18 vs. Westchester Sc

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







To borrow some lore from our southern neighbors: there's no place like home. Union Omaha are facing an interesting dichotomy heading into this match. On the one hand, they're seeking to uphold a nineteen-match unbeaten home record in the league that stretches all the way back to last summer at Werner Park. On the other, the Owls would very much like to curb a run where they've suffered four losses in five matches across all competitions. The hope is that their visitors from Westchester SC, 0-7-0 on the road this season, can be that salve and keep them in the hunt for the top spot in the league, a position they just relinquished with a midweek victory by One Knoxville SC.

ABOUT WESTCHESTER SC

It's been an odd second season for Westchester SC. They sit at 4-9-2, with a goal differential of... zero. Three of their four wins have been by a four-goal margin, and they've already beaten Portland Hearts of Pine twice twice this season. As mentioned before, though, they're without a point on the road, as well result-less after falling behind in a match. Still, this is a dangerous squad with internationals (such as Noah and Samory Powder, who have represented Trinidad and Tobago) and another Golden Boot contender in midfielder Conor McGlynn, and one hungry to kickstart a second-half surge up the table.

RACING NIGHT

Tonight is our Racing Night match, presented by XCancer! You'll have the opportunity to meet professional race car driver Thomas Nordquist at the match, and not just that, but see his open-wheel race car as well.

We'll also be holding a pre-match Mario Kart tournament at Omaha Parliament's tailgate on the south side of the stadium. Sign up here and arrive at 4pm; the racers with the top two times on Rainbow Road will compete head-to-head on the video board at halftime!

SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED SERIES

Tonight is the home opener for the Special Olympics Unified Series, presented by Mosaic. The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team, and we're extremely proud to continue the initiative for a fifth season.

Directly after tonight's match, your Unified Owls will square off against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, so please stick around and support the team! We'll also be selling a Special Olympics Unified Scarf, which you can nab at the team store or right here; 10% of your purchase will go to Special Olympics.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guests may also bring in an empty water bottle, without a cap, in order to stay hydrated during the match.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Westchester SC

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvWES







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.