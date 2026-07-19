Triumph Falls to Fort Wayne in First-Ever Meeting

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Greenville Triumph SC traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana on Saturday night for the first-ever meeting between the two clubs, falling 3-0 to Fort Wayne FC in League One action.

The hosts struck first in the 17th minute when Ryan Becher found the back of the net to give Fort Wayne an early 1-0 advantage.

Greenville looked to respond five minutes later after Connor Evans was fouled near the halfway line, creating a free kick opportunity. Fort Wayne earned a dangerous set piece of its own in the 30th minute from just outside the penalty area, but the Triumph defense held firm.

The visitors recorded their first shot on target in the 33rd minute when Muba Nour tested Fort Wayne goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann, but the effort was saved. Three minutes later, Fort Wayne doubled its lead as Lilian Ricol finished a chance in the 36th minute to send the home side into halftime ahead 2-0.

Greenville came out with renewed energy after the break. Jason Bouregy forced another save from Schipmann in the 48th minute with a shot on target, while Connor Evans earned a free kick just outside the penalty area in the 57th minute. Moments later, Fort Wayne extended its lead to 3-0 through Kabiru Gafar.

The Triumph continued to push forward, earning their sixth corner kick of the match in the 60th minute. Head Coach Dave Dixon turned to his bench in the 64th minute, bringing on Ivan Agyaakwah, Kimito Fritz, and Azaad Liadi in place of Chapa Herrera, Rodrigo Robles, and Muba Nour.

Greenville's best late opportunity came in the 82nd minute when Liadi was fouled just outside the penalty area. Liadi stepped up to take the free kick, curling an effort toward the upper-right corner, but Schipmann made the save to preserve the clean sheet.

Greenville now turns its attention to another road test, traveling to Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, July 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.