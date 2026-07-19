Charlotte Drops First Game at Home, Loses to Chattanooga, 4-2

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence saw their 14-game unbeaten streak come to a close Saturday night, falling to Chattanooga Red Wolves 4-2 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

After Charlotte took the lead through Souaibou Marou in the first half, Chattanooga responded with two unanswered from Aaron Lombardi. Charlotte got the goal back immediately through Joey Skinner, but a late goal from Pedro Hernandez and insurance from Jordan Ayimbila thwarted the Independence points. It is the first time this season Charlotte have dropped points on home soil.

Charlotte struck the woodwork with its first attempt on frame in the 8th minute. Javen Romero's in-swinging corner bounced around the box before Reudd Manin stuck out a foot to steer it toward goal, but his volley glanced off the top of the crossbar.

Chattanooga forced Matt Levy into his first save of the night moments later. Miles Lyons headed away the initial cross, but the clearance fell directly to Angelo Kelly Rosales, who thundered a strike from 20 yards that skipped into Levy's arms.

Just as they did last week in Charleston, a familiar connection put the Jacks in front in the 13th minute. The ball worked its way wide to Skinner, who quickly whipped a cross toward Marou. Backpedaling to meet the delivery, the striker beautifully redirected it past Jason Smith and into the bottom corner for his sixth league goal of the campaign.

Charlotte continued to threaten for more in the 30th minute. Jon Bakero floated a fantastic ball to the back post for an onrushing Skinner, whose diving header flashed just wide.

After the two teams refreshed with a hydration break, the Red Wolves came out the aggressor to close the first half. The first chance came from Matt Bentley after a Charlotte error. Lyons attempted to head away a Chattanooga cross-field ball, but it landed on Pedro Hernandez's foot. Hernandez played a dangerous outside of the foot ball across the face of goal, but Bentley directed his volley into the outside side netting.

Bentley continued to be dangerous, cutting it back to the penalty spot in the 41st minute, perfectly finding Jordan Ayimbala. The outside back tried to place it off the half volley, but narrowly missed Levy's post, who was rooted to his spot.

Despite their persistent efforts, the Red Wolves couldn't tie it before the break, and the Jacks took their lead to the intermission.

However, Chattanooga was rewarded with the equalizer in the 51st minute. Hernandez held the ball up excellently at the edge of the area, drawing multiple defenders before backheeling it into the path of the overlapping Aaron Lombardi. The forward took it in stride and coolly finished into the bottom corner.

The Red Wolves took the lead in the 62nd minute. Omar Hernandez weaved his way past multiple Charlotte defenders before finding Lombardi, who set himself and fired a low left-footed strike against the grain to beat Levy for his second of the night and give Chattanooga its first lead.

Suddenly trailing and in need of a response, Charlotte jumped back on the front foot and immediately found the equalizer. Freshly on the pitch, Mathis Guffroy slipped Skinner down the line. The outside back cut sharply inside, catching his defender off guard before driving into the area. With Chattanooga closing him down, Skinner fired low at the near post to beat Smith for his first goal in Charlotte colors.

Levy produced his best save of the night in sensational fashion in the 70th minute. Omar Hernandez shifted the ball onto his dangerous left foot and unleashed a strike from distance that looked destined for the top corner. Showing off his catlike reflexes, Levy soared across goal to make the save, drawing a huge ovation from the American Legion Memorial Stadium crowd.

The Red Wolves found the lead late. Omar Gomez collected on the right flank with Charlotte out of position. His cut back was perfect for Pedro Hernandez, who blasted it by Levy from eight yards to stun the crowd.

The Jacks thought they tied it immediately after, only to be denied by the assistant referee's flag. Skinner got it once again in a dangerous area with space just inside the edge of the box and fired onto Marou's head inside the six-yard box. He finished, but was ruled offside.

Shortly after, Charlotte brought everyone forward, including Levy on an ensuing corner kick. The Jacks couldn't convert and Chattanooga countered the other way with an empty net. Jordan Ayimbila finished the game off, and the Red Wolves walked out of the Queen City with their fifth win in their last six matches.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the result:

"They pushed the game. They stepped up the pressure on us, and we didn't manage it well. We should have been able to play through it, but we couldn't. From the first half hydration break on, we struggled to get out, and the movement wasn't what it needed to be to get out. Then we tried to adjust in the second half, but didn't do well enough. We forced plays and made mistakes. Look, that being said, we had some pretty good attacking moments and so forth. So, look, we'll take it. This is a hard lesson, and give them credit."

Jeffries reflecting on the unbeaten streak run coming to a close:

"It is really positive. It was great to do that, to come in every day and have the confidence and feel like we're going to find a way to win, and guys believe that. Look, we'll regroup pretty quickly and travel pretty far west and work to get a better result there."

Joey Skinner on scoring his first goal of the season:

"Honestly, it sucks that we didn't get the win. We've got a good group, so we've just got to bounce back. In terms of scoring, yeah, it's good. I kind of had a couple more chances to score tonight, so I just have to keep going and more will come."

Miles Lyons on the defeat:

"Yeah, I mean, it was a tough one. Obviously, it's always going to be a tough game against Chattanooga, but I think we can just be better in between each box and really rise to the occasion in the clinical moments of the game. I think that's what we can do."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

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