Sarasota Paradise Signs MLS Forward Sean Karani

Published on February 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota, Fla. - Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce the signing of Sean Karani to the club's roster, adding a dynamic and accomplished attacking talent ahead of the upcoming USL League One season.

Karani is a versatile forward and winger known for his creativity, pace, and ability to impact the attack in multiple ways. He joins Sarasota Paradise after a standout developmental and professional journey that spans top-level youth academies, collegiate success, MLS NEXT Pro competition, and short-term first-team contract with MLS side LA Galaxy during the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, when he was signed from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC.

Karani began his soccer development with the Sporting Kansas City Academy, where he gained valuable experience and training in a professional environment. He made early professional appearances with Swope Park Rangers (now Sporting Kansas City II) in the USL Championship, featuring for Sporting Kansas City's second team as a teenager.

He continued his development in college, first at Temple University, where he played three seasons and finished with eight goals and 10 assists in 40 matches. During his time with the Temple Owls, Karani earned First-Team All-AAC honors and was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team, reflecting his immediate impact for the Owls. From Temple, Karani transferred to UCLA, where he tallied six goals and one assist in 19 appearances, further showcasing his attacking productivity and adaptability in the most competitive level of NCAA Division I play.

Most recently, Karani featured professionally for Ventura County FC in MLS NEXT Pro, where he recorded nine goals and nine assists in 51 matches across all competitions in 2024 and 2025.

"We're excited to welcome Sean to Sarasota Paradise," said club Technical Director and first team Head Coach Mika Elovaara. "He has a lot of experience in the pro game for a young player, and we are happy that he is now bringing his abilities to our inaugural roster. His combination of attacking talent and proven ability to create and score goals makes him a fantastic addition to our squad. Sean's energy and positive spirit will surely excite our fans every time he sets foot on the pitch."

Karani shared his enthusiasm about joining Paradise: "It's a huge honor to be a part of Sarasota's history and I hope we pave the way for a team with so much potential."

