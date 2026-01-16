Donovan Williams Signs First Professional Contract with One Knoxville SC

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







One Knoxville SC has signed defender Donovan Williams, pending league and federation approval. Left-footed full back, Williams, will make his professional debut with One Knox in the 2026 season.

22 year old, Williams, is coming off the back of a successful career at the Ohio State University, where he played collegiate soccer in the Big Ten. As a Sophomore, he started in six of his 14 appearances and earned All-Academic Big Ten honors. Williams won a Big Ten regular season title and the Big Ten Tournament Crown with the Buckeyes as a Junior. He started in all 19 of his appearances in his senior year, logging 1619 minutes.

Through the high school age groups, Williams played soccer for the Columbus Crew MLS NEXT Academy and was an All-Conference selection in his senior year at Pickerington North.







