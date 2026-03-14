Paradise Welcome Fort Wayne

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise welcomes fellow League One newcomer Fort Wayne FC to Premier Sports Campus on Saturday, March 14, in a matchup of two teams looking for their first professional win. Sarasota looks to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 opening loss to AC Boise, while Fort Wayne is coming off a 2-0 loss to FC Naples.

SHINING DEFENSE

Despite their 1-0 loss to AC Boise, Sarasota's defense was a bright spot, with goalkeeper Alex Sutton making multiple crucial saves to keep the game within reach. The back four denied many of Boise's chances to score until late in the game. The Paradise defense will look to continue their dominance against Fort Wayne.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

Fort Wayne is seeking their first professional win after a 2-0 defeat at FC Naples. Head Coach Mike Avery leads his squad in their first professional season (his fifth overall with the club), having previously led them to back-to-back USL League Two Valley Division titles and conference semifinal appearances in 2024 and 2025.

PARADISE PLAYER TO WATCH:

Alex Sutton (Sarasota - GK): The Sarasota keeper was a brick wall for the majority of the game, having four saves including an impressive fingertip save off a Boise corner kick. Look for him to continue his impressive form against Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE PLAYER TO WATCH

James Musa (Fort Wayne - MF): Musa brings a wealth of experience to the relatively young team. The 33-year old Englishman previously logged appearances for MLS squads Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United, as well as USL Championship side Phoenix Rising.

HEAR FROM THE PLAYERS

GAME DETAILS

When: March 14, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

Time: 7:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us







United Soccer League One Stories from March 14, 2026

Paradise Welcome Fort Wayne - Sarasota Paradise

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