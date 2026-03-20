Kickers Set to Host Loudoun United in Round Two of U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers will host USL Championship side Loudoun United in round two of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Season ticket and CityStadium+ members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, with general sales beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

The Kickers advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open Cup after securing a 2-0 victory over regional opponent NoVa FC on Tuesday, March 17 at City Stadium. Striker Josh Kirkland scored Richmond's opening tally, with Lucca Dourado following suit to solidify the win.

With the first round win, Richmond improved to 30-9-2 all-time at home in the US Open Cup.

U.S. Open Cup History

With the win, Richmond moved to 30-9-2 all-time at home in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Kickers are the only active professional soccer club outside of the MLS to have won a U.S. Open Cup, claiming the 1995 title.

Tuesday's matchup marked the club's 26th U.S. Open Cup appearance.

Richmond Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop starred for the victorious 1995 side, playing striker and winning matchup MVP in the final vs. the El Paso Patriots.

Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky played in the 1999 Open Cup and was a member of the Seattle Sounders FC coaching staff that won four titles between 2009 and 2014

The Kickers welcome FC Naples to City Stadium for their USL League One home opener on Saturday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026

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