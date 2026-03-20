Charlotte Independence to Host Charleston Battery in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will host Charleston Battery in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, as announced today by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The match is set for Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 PM at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews, marking a regional showdown between the USL League One side and USL Championship opponent. Tickets for the Charlotte Independence vs. Charleston Battery U.S. Open Cup match are available now. The match will be available on Paramount+.

This will be the second meeting between Charlotte and Charleston in U.S. Open Cup play. The Battery previously claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory in the 2023 Third Round.

Charlotte advanced to the Second Round with a commanding 4-1 win over Ristozi FC in First Round action on Thursday night. After entering halftime level at 1-1, the Independence surged in the second half with three unanswered goals to secure advancement. The victory continues Charlotte's perfect record of reaching the Second Round in every season in club history.

Charleston Battery earned their place in the Second Round with a 2-1 win over Badgers on Wednesday night. Forward Colton Swan delivered a dramatic 92nd-minute game-winner, extending Charleston's streak to 16 consecutive appearances in the Second Round.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026

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