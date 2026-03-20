Smoky Mountain Series Returns for US Open Cup

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Boot is up for grabs once again as One Knoxville SC's run in the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup just added a bit of nostalgia to the fray. With the draw for Second Round matchups held on Friday by US Soccer, One Knox will travel to face a familiar foe in Asheville City SC, marking the latest chapter in the Smoky Mountain Series.

Kickoff from Greenwood Field in Asheville, North Carolina is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 with the winner advancing to the third round to potentially face a club from Major League Soccer. It will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

"It's a motivating factor for sure," said defender Finn McRobb who played all 90 minutes in One Knox's First Round 3-1 victory on Wednesday at SC Vistula Garfield.

"It's something that makes this tournament so great and something we were mindful of after going down early. I think everyone recognizes what a massive opportunity the Open Cup can be for us and we're ready to take on that challenge against a club that we have a lot of history with."

It will mark the fourth time that One Knox squares off with Asheville City SC on the pitch, dating back to the club's USL League Two debut on May 14, 2022. One Knox leads the series with a 2-1 record, with the two teams playing for The Boot - a trophy to commemorate the rivalry, depicting a gold hiking boot, designed by Alex Magnuson.

The most recent Smoky Mountain Series meeting occurred in 2024, also in the Open Cup, with One Knoxville advancing to the second round with a 2-0 victory on goals from Rodolfo Castro Jr. and Callum Johnson.

Defender Dani Fernandez has played a part in every match of the Smoky Mountain Series and is excited to add to its legacy.

"Asheville is always one of the best clubs in USL League Two, plus it's a rivalry, so for sure it's going to be a tough match," explained Fernandez. "These kind of matches always require more physicality, more focus. We always know when we play them that it's going to be a really good match."

The two now reignite the rivalry after One Knox took care of business on the road in the first round for its fifth win in Open Cup history. Asheville City, who qualified for the 111th edition of the tournament as a pre-professional side in USL2, secured its first ever Open Cup victory with a 3-1 upset of Greenville Triumph SC.

Prior to making the 110 mile trip over the mountains to Asheville, One Knox will play a pair of USL1 matches at Covenant Health Park against Corpus Christi FC on Tuesday, March 24 (tickets) and the Richmond Kickers on Friday, March 27 (tickets).Kickoff for both matches is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 20, 2026

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