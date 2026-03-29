FC Naples Falls to Forward Madison in Hard-Fought Home Match

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - FC Naples fell 1-0 to Forward Madison FC on Saturday night at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. More than 3,100 fans packed the stadium for Health and Wellness Night, cheering on FC Naples alongside community partners including Honorary Captain Scott Lowe, CEO of Physicians Regional Healthcare Systems. The players were joined during the opening ceremony by children from the Immokalee Foundation followed by the Naples High School JROTC Color Guard presenting the flags and Maddy Benner delivering the national anthem to a roaring crowd.

FC Naples dominated the run of play for long stretches but found themselves unable to convert a series of clear-cut opportunities. Captain and goalkeeper #1 Edward "Lalo" Delgado made three saves to keep his side in the match, while #3 Julian Cisneros led all Naples players with three shots and #11 Christopher Garcia registered two shots on target after entering from the bench.

Despite controlling 64.7% of possession, outshooting the visitors 13-7, and generating 23 touches inside the opposition box, the home side was unable to find the equalizer after conceding a 20th-minute goal from Forward Madison. The result drops FC Naples to 2-1-1 on the season, while the club remains focused on a quick turnaround ahead of Tuesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup clash.

Striker #18 Dominick Bachstein made his first home start for FC Naples and embraced the moment despite the frustrating result. "We did a lot. I think we outshot our opponents, overall and on target. Sometimes it's just not our day - it's unfortunate, but we still have a lot to look forward to," said Bachstein.

Head Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland acknowledged the frustration of the scoreline while emphasizing the positives in the performance. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is winning. But as a moral victory, there were a lot of positives - we created so many good opportunities. After the first 20 minutes, we really dominated the game. We just unfortunately weren't able to finish our chances," Poland said.

Midfielder #30 Ian Cerro captured the squad's collective resolve heading into Tuesday's Open Cup. "We're going to come back hungrier. We know we have to win, period. If you lose, you're out - so every game for us is a final. Tuesday we're coming with more hunger to win and to advance to the next round," Cerro said. The determination voiced in the dressing room after the final whistle signals that this FC Naples group is far from finished.

Tuesday, March 31 - FC Naples vs. FC America CFL Spurs - Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Round Two (7:00 PM EST)

FC Naples will return to the pitch on Tuesday, March 31, for Round Two of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, when the club hosts FC America CFL Spurs at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. as Naples looks to bounce back and continue its Open Cup run.

Admission to the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on March 31 is included as a member benefit for FC Naples Full-Season Ticket Holders. Additional tickets are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026

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