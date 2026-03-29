Late Goal Hands Corpus Christi FC First Loss of the Season

Published on March 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - A stoppage time goal from Samuel Owusu doomed Corpus Christi FC (CCFC), handing them the first loss of the season, 2-1 at Union Omaha (2-1-0). Bubu Medina scored his second goal of the season to tie the match at one, just before stoppage time.

Slow Start Again

The first 30 minutes of the match were all Omaha with the majority of possession. In the 17th minute, an errand pass by Tomas Pondeca in the defensive third resulted in a turnover. Omaha capitalized with a pass across the box, finished by Brandon Knapp.

In the final 15 minutes of the half, a spark ignited for the CCFC Sharks (0-1-2) offense and were able to generate multiple attacks. The best coming when Nacho Abeal drove to the endline, played a right-footed cross right in front of goal, but he couldn't connect with Pondeca.

Momentum Swing

CCFC took that momentum partnered with a few half time changes and came out looking like a re-energized team. Christian Chaney subbed in as the number nine and did well to hold the ball up to generate CCFC's attack. Bubu Medina showed his versatility moving from center-mid to the outside-mid role. Medina made his first start of his professional career. Alexis Cerritos made his first start of the season and dropped from the nine into his natural number 10 role.

CCFC had 38 final third entries in the second half compared to Omaha's 22.

In the 50th minute, Medina playing on the right side, lofted a cross to the middle of the box. Chaney ran on and made good contact with his head, but it sailed high. Chaney proved valuable on the defensive side as well with four clearances, assisting the defense on set pieces.

CCFC's position moved higher up the pitch in the second half, that afforded Medina to step into an Omaha pass in the middle of the field, he took a couple dribbles before ripping a shot on frame about 40 yards out. However, Omaha's Rashid Nuhu dove to his right and handled the shot.

Medina would later play savior for CCFC for the second time in three matches. Jake Keegan lofted a nice cross to the middle of the box in the 83rd minute. Medina came flying down the middle of the park and connected on a header to tie the match at 1-1. It was the third instance this season of CCFC answering after going down a goal.

Late-Game Stunner

Omaha then threw numbers forward for the final 10 minutes. Paddy Langlois headed away a cross in the 90th minute plus three. However, it deflected to the feet of Owusu on the left side of the box, who buried a low shot, near post.

This was the second match of the week for Corpus Christi after a scoreless draw with the reigning champions on the road at One Knoxville SC.

CCFC's next match is Saturday April 4 at Westchester SC. CCFC is in the midst of a six-game road trip to begin the 2026 season.

Notable:

-Bubu Medina leads the team in goals with his second of the year. He scored two goals in all of his college career.

-Medina made his first career start.

-Alexis Cerritos made his first start of the season.

-Jake Keegan made his 154th appearance in USL League One and recorded his 13th career assist.

-James Talbot followed up his six save performance on Tuesday with five saves against Union Omaha.

Goals: Medina (2)

Assists: Keegan (1)

Yellow Cards: Roscoe (2), Kwakwa (2)

CORPUS CHRISTI FC Union Omaha

12 SHOTS 20

3 SHOTS ON TARGET 8

5 SAVES 2

20 FOULS 16

3 CORNERS WON 6

1 OFFSIDES 0

2 YELLOW CARDS 1







United Soccer League One Stories from March 28, 2026

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