100 Match Milestone: Sebastián Guenzatti's Lasting Legacy

Published on June 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







For Sebastián Guenzatti, reaching 100 career matches with the New York Cosmos is more than just a milestone. It is a celebration of a legacy that has spanned more than a decade. From scoring his first goal in 2013 to captaining the club during its rebuild, Guenzatti has become one of the most respected and influential players of the modern Cosmos era.

Guenzatti began his professional career in 2012 with Huracán FC of Uruguay's Segunda División, his home country. Following his first season there, he joined the New York Cosmos and scored his first goal for the club on September 13, 2013, against Minnesota United FC.

Over four successful seasons with the Cosmos, Guenzatti established himself as both a reliable attacking player and a strong leader on and off the field. During the Spring 2014 season, he finished tied as the club's second-highest scorer and became known for his versatility, work ethic, and consistency.

In 2017, Guenzatti joined USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he continued to elevate his career. He was named team captain in 2019 and went on to become the club's all-time leading scorer. He recorded 19 goals during the 2019 season before surpassing that mark with 22 goals in 2021, further cementing his place as one of the league's top forwards.

After mutually parting ways with the Rowdies in 2022, Guenzatti signed with Indy Eleven ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season. Once again recognized for his leadership qualities, he was named team captain before his first season with the club. He led the team in scoring with 11 goals and spent two seasons in Indianapolis before joining Detroit City FC for the 2025 season.

Guenzatti's connection to the Cosmos extends beyond his time on the field. After moving to New York from Uruguay as a child, he grew up immersed in the soccer culture of the city and developed as a player in the local game before beginning his professional career. Because of those roots, his return to the Cosmos carries added meaning, as he represents both the club's history and the communities throughout the New York and New Jersey area where soccer has always been deeply woven into everyday life.

After more than a decade competing across the USL Championship, Guenzatti became the first player to return to the New York Cosmos as the club began a new era centered around community, culture, and soccer in Paterson, New Jersey.

Now serving as club captain, Guenzatti scored his first goal since returning to the Cosmos in the club's victory against Fort Wayne FC. His experience and leadership continue to play an important role in mentoring younger players while helping connect the club's historic legacy to its future.







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