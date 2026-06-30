It's the Endless Summer

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sporting Cascades FC News Release







Pool play is over, and now the business end of the World Cup begins.

Are we going to keep holding USA watch parties as long as the red, white, and blue are in the tournament? Yep. Are we going to keep holding Mexico watch parties as long as El Tri is in the tournament? Yep. Are we going to start adding bonus watch parties because we're having so much fun with everyone? You bet! (I mean, did you SEE that mariachi band at El Nopalito after our watch party last Wednesday? Wonder if we'll see them again this week...)

ROUND OF 32 WATCH PARTIES

Mexico v Ecuador Watch Party Tuesday, June 30

6:00 p.m.

El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette Street

USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina Watch Party Wednesday, July 1

5:00 p.m.

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street

Portugal v Croatia Watch Party Thursday, July 2

4:00 p.m.

El Nopalito, 1203 Willamette Street

Argentina v Cabo Verde Watch Party Friday, July 3

3:00 p.m.

The Annex, 1236 Kincaid Street

Round of 16 watch parties will be announced once the Round of 32 ends.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 30, 2026

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