Corpus Christi FC Announces Goalkeeper Coach Bill Hamid Added to Active Roster

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC announced Friday that Goalkeeper Coach Bill Hamid has been added to the club's active roster and will remain available for selection while continuing in his role on the coaching staff.

The move comes after goalkeeper James Talbot became unavailable due to a private family matter, leaving Mason McCready as the club's lone available goalkeeper for last Saturday's USL Cup match against One Knoxville SC. Hamid was subsequently added to the matchday roster and will continue serving as a player-coach, providing additional depth at the position while remaining available for selection.

One of the most accomplished goalkeepers in American soccer, Hamid brings more than a decade of professional experience to the Sharks. A two-time CONCACAF Gold Cup champion with the U.S. Men's National Team, the 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, and a Danish Superliga champion with FC Midtjylland, Hamid joined Corpus Christi FC as Goalkeeper Coach ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season. He also holds D.C. United's all-time club records for both shutouts and saves.

"I'm grateful to Corpus Christi FC for bringing me onto the roster with this great group of talented young men," Hamid said. "Looking forward, I'm excited to continue in my role as the goalkeeping coach while also being available for selection to help our team achieve its goals, if called upon."

Hamid will continue overseeing the club's goalkeeping unit while remaining available for selection throughout the remainder of the season.







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