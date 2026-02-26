Adidas and AUSL Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Published on February 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







New York, N.Y. - Athletes Unlimited and Adidas today announced a multi-year partnership, making Adidas an Official Marketing Partner of Athletes Unlimited and the official on-field, apparel, and footwear partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).

Beginning with the 2026 AUSL season, Adidas will outfit all six teams with on-field uniforms, footwear, and performance apparel, marking a significant investment in the continued growth of professional softball. The partnership will come to life across marquee AUSL events and through integrated digital, social, and broadcast activations throughout the year. The collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to advancing women's sports and supporting women athletes at every level of the game.

"This partnership with Athletes Unlimited marks an acceleration of our investment in women's sports. Together, we are actively shaping the future of softball to establish new benchmarks that drive the game forward," said John Miller, Adidas President, North America.

"Adidas has long been a leader in championing women athletes, and we are pleased to have their support as we grow the AUSL," said Jon Patricof, CEO & Co-Founder, Athletes Unlimited. "This partnership reflects a shared vision for growing women's pro sports and creating new opportunities for our world-class athletes. We're proud to welcome Adidas as a partner and excited to see all six AUSL teams take the field in Adidas gear this summer and beyond."

Adidas will leverage the partnership to further strengthen its connections across women's sports and with elite softball talent, like existing brand partners and AUSL standouts Sis Bates, Amanda Lorenz and Tiare Jennings. The partnership reinforces Adidas' commitment to softball at every level of the pipeline. In addition to its support of professional athletes, Adidas is an Official Partner of Little League Softball and the Little League Softball World Series and boasts a strong lineup of university partners and NIL student-athletes across the country.

A limited, initial assortment celebrating this partnership is available now exclusively at the AU Pro Shop. Additional details around uniform designs, full retail seasonal offerings, and collaborative initiatives will be announced ahead of the 2026 AUSL season.







