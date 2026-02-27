Jason Kidd Headlines Strategic Investment Supporting Dallas Pulse and Growth of Women's Pro Volleyball in North Texas

Published on February 26, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







DALLAS - Dallas PULSE, North Texas' professional women's volleyball team in Major League Volleyball (MLV), announced it has secured strategic investments that include Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, alongside other former professional athletes and business leaders who share a commitment to supporting the growth of women's professional volleyball in North Texas.

The group's involvement reflects growing momentum behind Dallas PULSE and Major League Volleyball, while strengthening the team's connection to the community through influential advocates with deep local ties and broad regional and national reach.

"We're intentional about the team and partners we are bringing into Dallas PULSE," said Grady Raskin, CEO of Dallas PULSE. "This is about adding the right voices, the right relationships, and the right advocates who can help us grow the sport on a professional level in North Texas. Investor partners like Jason Kidd, Nancy Lieberman and other former professional athletes and business leaders bring credibility, integrity, community connection, and a genuine belief in what women's professional volleyball can become here."

Kidd's involvement with the Dallas PULSE also reflects a personal connection to the sport of volleyball and underscores the importance of supporting organizations that are helping grow the game while building lasting local community impact and making opportunities available to female athletes. He and his wife, Porschla Kidd, have a daughter that plays volleyball and they have a deep commitment to supporting women's sports broadly. Kidd just announced the launch of Jason Kidd Select South, a North Texas-based program designed to develop and elevate elite female athletes while expanding access and opportunity across the region.

Women's basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman has been an ambassador for the PULSE franchise since 2024.

Having quickly established itself as one of the most exciting new pro teams in North Texas sports, Dallas PULSE continues to build momentum in North Texas as part of the next chapter in women's professional sports, bringing elite athletes, the highest-level competition, and a community-focused approach to one of the most sports-passionate regions in the country.

The PULSE is currently in second place in Major League Volleyball in its inaugural season. The team's early success reinforces Dallas PULSE's long-term vision to grow the game of volleyball, enhance career opportunities available to female professional athletes, develop role models for young girls, and deliver a dynamic and memorable experience for fans of all ages.

The team takes the floor for their next home game this Friday, February 27, at 7 PM against the MLV's defending champions, the Orlando Valkyries, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.







Major League Volleyball Stories from February 26, 2026

Jason Kidd Headlines Strategic Investment Supporting Dallas Pulse and Growth of Women's Pro Volleyball in North Texas - Dallas Pulse

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.