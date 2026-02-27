IFL Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Class Ahead of First Hall of Fame Weekend in Green Bay

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the 2025 IFL Hall of Fame Class as the league prepares to launch its first official Hall of Fame Weekend during what promises to be a landmark 2026 season.

The 2025 Hall of Fame Class includes Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland. Both inductees represent championship excellence and elite performance, but just as importantly, they reflect what the IFL stands for. The league has long served as a platform and a springboard for players to elevate their lives beyond the field. Bazemore and Roland have done exactly that.

The class will be formally inducted during the IFL Hall of Fame Celebration on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Tavern in the Sky at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The weekend will culminate with the inaugural IFL Hall of Fame Game on Sunday, March 15 at 4 PM ET at the Resch Center, featuring a 2025 United Bowl rematch as the Vegas Knight Hawks visit the Green Bay Blizzard.

"This league has always been about more than football," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "The IFL is a proving ground. It is a place where players compete at the highest level, win championships, and build a foundation for the rest of their lives. Michael Bazemore and Brady Roland represent exactly what this league is about. They achieved greatness on the field, and they have continued to lead and succeed long after their playing careers ended. As we enter what will be a massive 2026 season for the Indoor Football League, it is fitting that we celebrate men who used this platform the right way."

Michael Bazemore

Michael Bazemore built a dominant career along the defensive line for the Billings Outlaws and Sioux Falls Storm. Across four IFL seasons, three with Billings and one with Sioux Falls, Bazemore recorded 163 tackles, 24 sacks, two interceptions, and five forced fumbles. His 24 career sacks rank eighth all-time in league history.

Bazemore retired as a three-time United Bowl Champion, winning titles from 2009 through 2011. He was a disruptive force on championship defenses and a respected presence in every locker room he entered.

Following his playing career, Bazemore transitioned into athletic administration and currently serves as Director of Athletics at Montana State University Billings. His journey reflects the IFL's mission of developing leaders who continue to impact their communities long after the final whistle.

Brady Roland

Brady Roland delivered one of the most productive receiving careers in recent IFL history during his four seasons with the Iowa Barnstormers from 2015 to 2018. Roland totaled 278 receptions for 3,453 yards and 78 touchdowns, consistently ranking among the league's premier offensive playmakers.

He earned First Team All-IFL honors from 2016 through 2018 and was named Second Team All-IFL in 2015, marking four consecutive seasons of elite performance. Roland capped his career with an IFL Championship in 2018, helping the Barnstormers defeat the Sioux Falls Storm 42-38 in the United Bowl.

In life after football, Roland has embraced the next chapter with the same commitment he showed on the field. He and his wife Kelanie have built a family with their two children, Reed and Marie, and he now works at Central Iowa Insurance in his hometown of Carlisle, Iowa. His path stands as another example of how the IFL serves as a launch point for meaningful careers and lasting impact.

The first Hall of Fame Weekend will serve as a signature moment on the 2026 calendar, connecting the league's championship history with a new era of national visibility and momentum. The United Bowl rematch between the Vegas Knight Hawks and Green Bay Blizzard provides a fitting stage to honor the past while opening what is expected to be one of the most significant seasons in league history.







