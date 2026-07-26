Independence Return to Winning Ways with 3-1 Victory over Richmond

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence returned to winning ways Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

After seeing their eight-match league winning streak snapped with back-to-back defeats, the Independence responded in emphatic fashion. Goals from Prince Saydee, Fabrice Ngah and Souaibou Marou secured all three points, lifting Charlotte back into second place in the USL League One standings after the final match of a demanding three-game week.

Saydee nearly produced a spectacular opener in the 19th minute with a dazzling solo run. After Charlotte cleared a Richmond corner, the Liberian carried the ball nearly 60 yards up the field, nutmegged a defender and forced Yann-Alexandre Fillion into a strong save. Three minutes later, Fillion came up even bigger, stretching to tip Clay Dimick's header over the bar following a Charlotte corner.

The Independence continued to pile on the pressure and nearly found the breakthrough again in the 27th minute. Marou forced a turnover deep in Richmond territory before Jefferson Amaya slipped Saydee in behind. With only the goalkeeper to beat, Saydee curled his effort just wide of the far post.

Matt Levy was called into action for the first time in the 37th minute. Joshua Kirkland battled between Reudd Manin and Javen Romero before firing from 18 yards, but Levy reacted sharply, diving to his left to push the effort away.

Charlotte's relentless pressure finally paid off in the 40th minute. Richmond gifted possession away deep in its own half when Fillion slipped while attempting to play out of the back, leaving Jon Bakero with acres of space atop the penalty area. Bakero quickly slid a pass into the path of Saydee, who calmly finished off the inside of the post for his third goal of the season.

Charlotte struck one more time before the break. On virtually the final kick of the first half, Saydee delivered another dangerous cross into the box. Fillion managed to get a hand to it, but only as far as Fabrice Ngah, who slammed home the rebound to celebrate his 100th Independence appearance with a goal.

Looking for more, the Independence hit woodwork five minutes into the second frame. Just on the pitch as a halftime substitute, Luis Alvarez slipped through Marou, who touched it by Fillion before hitting the post from a sharp angle.

They wouldn't be denied in the 58th minute. After earning a corner kick, Romero crossed a perfect ball onto Marou's head, who finished low into the bottom corner to continue his stellar run of form.

Richmond's best moment of the match came in the 66th minute. Alvarez lost the ball in his own box and the ball found Tyler Freeman in prime real estate, but his blast from 8 yards struck the crossbar.

Richmond's pressure in the second half paid off in their first goal in over 400 minutes. After the Kickers rocketed off the post, Sean Vinberg deposited into the empty net to cut the margin in the 75th minute.

That proved to be all Richmond could muster as the Independence saw out a 3-1 victory, earning their 10th home win in all competitions this season.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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