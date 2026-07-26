Triumph Unable to Find Equalizer in Corpus Christi

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - Greenville Triumph SC made its first-ever trip to face Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night, but a first-half goal proved to be the difference as the hosts claimed a 1-0 victory.

Corpus Christi struck early in the 10th minute when Jake Keegan delivered a cross into the box that found Bubu Medina, whose header gave the home side the 1-0 lead.

Greenville looked for a response throughout the opening half creating a handful of promising opportunities before halftime. Connor Evans delivered a dangerous free kick into the box in the 32nd minute, putting pressure on the Corpus Christi defense. Five minutes later, Muba Nour forced goalkeeper James Talbot into action with a well-struck effort on target, but Talbot was equal to the attempt to keep the hosts in front.

Greenville came out on the front foot to begin the second half, immediately putting pressure on the Corpus defense. In the 51st minute, Evans nearly caught goalkeeper James Talbot off guard with an inswinging corner kick that curled toward the far post. Three minutes later, Nour created another scoring opportunity with a driven effort on target, forcing Talbot into another save as the Triumph continued to push for an equalizer.

Greenville's best chances came in the closing stages of the match. In the 78th minute, Bubb climbed above the defense to meet a cross with a header, but Talbot was well-positioned to make the save. Just three minutes later, the Triumph came within inches of an equalizer after a Corpus Christi defender attempted to head the ball back to Talbot. William Akio anticipated the play, beat the goalkeeper to the loose ball, and delicately lifted it over his head. As the ball rolled toward the open net, a recovering Corpus Christi defender raced back to clear it off the goal line, preserving the hosts' 1-0 advantage.

Greenville will have a quick turnaround as the club returns home on Wednesday, July 29, to host AC Boise at GE Vernova Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. as the Triumph look to bounce back in front of the home crowd.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.