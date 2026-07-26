Forward Madison FC Extends Unbeaten Run with 3-1 Victory over FC Naples

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC continued its strong run at Breese Stevens Field after delivering a 3-1 finish Saturday night against FC Naples to extend the club's unbeaten streak to seven matches.

The 'Mingos found themselves in the defensive third on multiple occasions in the match's opening minutes, but it didn't last long. Forward Hakim Karamoko generated early chances for the 'Mingos on offense, finding a close call in the ninth minute that rattled off the post. Forward Madison remained eager to grab one early as Geni Kanyane tested the Naples backline from distance, showcasing the hosts' eagerness to grab one early.

After a collection of close calls on net, Karamoko found the breakthrough off a well-placed header to himself to test the Naples backline and collect his second goal in league play. The visitors worked to find a quick response, but defender Kevin Carmichael came up with a huge stop in the half's final minutes to hold the lead, 1-0, heading into the break.

The 'Mingos looked to double the lead early in the second half when a cross from Kanyane met Karamoko in the box, but he was unable to convert. The second breakthrough came in the 74th minute when a pass from Ryan Carmichael found Joshua Bolma, who stayed persistent at the net to double the hosts' advantage.

Naples collected its first goal of the night off a penalty, but Madison continued to fight back in stoppage time, earning a free kick outside of the box. R. Carmichael capitalized off the set piece, curling the ball into the net to seal a 3-1 victory and keep the 'Mingos unbeaten since early June.

Head Coach & Technical Director Matt Glaeser [on the competition tonight]: "They [FC Naples] were a good team. There was no doubt about their rotation of the players that they have. I'll take that one for sure. We know how tight this league is and how fine the margins are."

Ryan Carmichael [on extending the team's unbeaten streak]: "It's good to keep the streak going - at home, especially."

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD (28') - #21 Karamoko

2-0 MAD (74') - #7 Bolma

2-1 NAP (80') - #23 Mesias

3-1 MAD (90'+4) - #9 R. Carmichael

Disciplinary Summary

(43') MAD #33 Toure - Yellow Card

(70') MAD #3 Edwards - Yellow Card

(79') MAD #12 Torres - Yellow Card

Next Match

Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, July 29, to host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT as the 'Mingos look to earn another three points in front of their home crowd. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Harms, #4 McCamy, #6 Kanyane (81' #24 Forbes), #7 Bolma (75' #11 N'Goubou), #8 Segbers (61' #3 Edwards), #9 R. Carmichael, #16 Castro, #20 K. Carmichael, #21 Karamoko (61' #12 Torres), #23 Munjoma, #33 Toure (81' #5 Shannon)

SUBS: #14 Annor, #99 Flores, #19 Manske, #28 Hildal, #18 Romanshyn

NAP: #1 Delgado, #3 Cisneros, #5 Mastrantonio, #6 Ciss, #7 Gray (#12 Gay), #9 Miglietti, #14 O'Connor, #20 Yearwood, #21 Torrellas (73' #30 Cerro), #23 Mesias, #31 Rose (81' #22 Yoder)

SUBS: #19 Arevalo Valencia, #16 BulaiTudor, #17 Halterman, #8 Osorio, #2 Strumeier







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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