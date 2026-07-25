Know Before You Go: 7/25 vs. FC Juárez Reserves

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It's a historic night for Los Búhos, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Not even a week after the World Cup came to a close in our country, Union Omaha will be welcoming international competition to Omaha for the very first time. As sporting director Jamie Henderson noted, "It's important that we create experiences that connect Omaha to the global game and different footballing cultures in what is an exciting summer for the sport." To be able to welcome Liga MX talent to Morrison Stadium is a perfect example of that experience, and it allows the Owls to test their mettle in a way we've never seen before.

ABOUT FC JUÁREZ

FC Juárez has been a Liga MX team since 2015, playing right on the border between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas. Los Bravos have one championship and one runner-up finish in the Liga de Ascenso, and were also runners-up in the 2019 Clausura after a dramatic run in the knockout stage. Los Bravos recently also finished eighth in the Apertura 2025 with a team featuring several internationals, both senior and for the Mexican youth teams. Panamanian José Luis Rodríguez consistently started on the left wing for his country in the World Cup, while players like Denzell García and Jairo Torres have been capped by the Mexican national team. Their U-21 team, meanwhile, have qualified for six straight playoffs and were runners-up in the Clausura 2025 tournament.

OFFICIAL TAILGATE

Join us for an official pre-match tailgate at Sonny's Builder's District, located at 724 N. 16th Street in downtown Omaha. Beginning at 3:00pm, enjoy a food truck and drink specials with a live DJ on site. You can also snag a free rally towel if you're early enough, and maybe even more thanks to a giveaway through Football for the World. Sonny's is the place to be right up until we march to the stadium for the friendly.

TICKETING CHANGES

The box office at Morrison Stadium, located at the main gate on the west side of the stadium, will open at 10:00am on Saturday. Fans who wish to purchase tickets using cash can use the box office windows, with tables and QR codes also available for those purchasing by card.

Three gates will be open for entry to the match: the main gate, the southwest gate, and the northwest gate.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guests may also bring in an empty water bottle, without a cap, in order to stay hydrated during the match.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the video board. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

Please note that the Centris Family Fun Zone may be closed in the case of inclement weather (storms, high winds, etc).

LIL OWLS CLUB

As this is not a regular season match, we will not have Lil Owls Club for this match.

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays for regular season matches, and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

Check-in is at the main entrance to Morrison Stadium, at the ticket window. Plan to arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 by 6:23 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open at 10:00am for this match only, and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: FC Juárez Reserves

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: News Channel Nebraska

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.