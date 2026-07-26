Jack Thomas Scores in Late-Night Match out West

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Jack Thomas scored for Fort Wayne Football Club on Saturday night. But Spokane Velocity FC emerged with a 3-1 victory after Shavon John-Brown scored back-to-back goals and then added an assist in the second half at ONE Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington

It was the second meeting of the season between the clubs and Spokane Velocity avenged a 3-0 loss at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium on July 4.

Fort Wayne Football Club has built something special at 6411 Bass Road: A soccer-specific stadium that's been hailed around the country for its amenities and all its family-friendly features.

Come on out to Ruoff Mortgage Stadium this Saturday for our match against Union Omaha.

We've got one of the hottest teams in professional soccer, activities for the kids, top-notch food and beverage options, one of the most impressive videoboards in creation, and mascot Friendly the Goalrilla.

We've got new items in our online shop. Make sure you check them out.

Make sure you keep your schedule clear for an exciting group of upcoming Fort Wayne FC matches at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium.

August 15: Faith & Family Night as we face the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Fort Wayne FC's first victory came against the Red Wolves in a physical game that featured 12 cards. It seemed like a fledgling rivalry. We're going to find out!

September 2: Family Night and Kids Club Night at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium as we face the Richmond Kickers.

September 5: College Night against the New York Cosmos.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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