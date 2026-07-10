Cosmos Travel to Face Portland Hearts of Pine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Finale

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos head to Portland, Maine on Saturday for their fourth and final Group 5 match of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, taking on Portland Hearts of Pine for the third time this season. The matchup marks the conclusion of the group stage, with Portland having claimed victories in each of the previous two meetings.

While the Cosmos have been eliminated from knockout stage contention, the match presents one final opportunity to close out Prinx Tires USL Cup play with a strong performance and end the season series on a positive note. Having faced Portland twice already this year, the Cosmos will look to apply the lessons learned from those matches as they continue to build chemistry heading into the final months of the USL League One season.

Portland Hearts of Pine enters the match with an outside chance of winning Group 5, needing a high-scoring regulation victory over the Cosmos combined with favorable results elsewhere in the group to advance.

With both clubs familiar with each other's style of play, the third meeting promises to be another competitive contest. For the Cosmos, the focus will be on putting together a complete 90-minute performance, competing with intensity away from home, and carrying momentum back into league play.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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