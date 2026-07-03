Midfielder Javier Mariona Joins Corpus Christi FC on Loan from AV Alta FC

Published on July 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce the arrival of midfielder Javier Mariona on loan from AV Alta FC.

The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract with AV Alta FC ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season in January 2025 and now joins the Sharks after earning experience at both the professional and international levels.

"I am delighted to bring in a player of his caliber and potential. I say potential because he's still only 21 years old. I say caliber because he's already shown many moments of what he can do," said Head Coach Eamon Zayed.

From his youth career with MVLA Soccer Club and Red Star Soccer Academy to the San Jose Earthquakes Academy, Mariona steadily climbed the professional pathway before joining the USL Academy system with Oakland Roots SC and Central Valley Fuego FC. The Los Altos, Calif. native made his professional debut for Oakland at just 16 years old, becoming the youngest player to appear in club history.

Mariona later signed his first professional contract with AV Alta FC ahead of the club's inaugural USL League One season in January 2025.

Internationally, Mariona has represented El Salvador at the youth level and the Philippines at the senior level. He made his senior international debut for the Philippines during the 2024 ASEAN Championship after switching his international allegiance.

"Javi is a player I spoke to [when he was at Fuego FC,] in 2024, before he joined AV Alta. I've always liked the way he plays, and he caught my eye coaching against him numerous times when I was in Colorado. He's an exciting player who can play multiple positions, but no matter where he is on the pitch, he plays with his heart on his sleeve and gives 100 percent. I have no doubt the Corpus Christi fans will enjoy watching him play," Zayed said. "I'd also like to thank AV Alta Sporting Director Zaki Tahari for helping make this move possible."

Mariona will be immediately available for CCFC.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 3, 2026

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