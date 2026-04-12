Kickers Fall, 3-1, to Spokane Velocity on the Road

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Kickers (0-3-1) fell 3-1 on the road to Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Richmond faced an early deficit as goals from Medgy Alexandre and Jack Denton put Spokane up 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes of play. The Kickers responded before halftime with a quality team goal finished by Tarik Pannholzer to cut the deficit in half. Despite holding the advantage in shots on goal, Richmond could not find the second half equalizer, with Spokane tallying a third goal in the 57th minute.

Spokane was led by Jack Denton who scored Spokane's second goal and eventual winner in the 16th minute.

Breaking Down The Action

Spokane opened the scoring with a strike from the top of the box by Medgy Alexandre in the 11th minute.

Spokane doubled their lead in the 16th minute with a goal from Jack Denton.

Spokane regained possession during a Kickers attack, but Austin Amer tracked back and shut down the counter in the 19th minute.

Spokane earned a corner in the 24th minute, but Yann Fillion came up with the save to hold the deficit at 2-0.

Darwin Espinal put a shot on goal from outside the box in the 27th minute.

Fillion made another save to preserve the deficit in the 30th minute.

Josh Kirkland found Darwin Espinal in the box who crossed to Tarik Pannholzer for a powerful finish into the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Spokane led 2-1 at halftime.

Spokane added a third goal in the 57th minute after getting behind the Richmond defense and finishing a one-on-one opportunity.

Lucca Dourado came on for Pannholzer in the 65th minute.

Daniel Moore and Nils Seufert came on for Amer and Owen O'Malley in the 66th minute.

Landon Johnson entered the match for Kirkland in the 70th minute.

Andrew Richman came on for Espinal in the 83rd minute.

The match ended in a 3-1 loss over Spokane.

Notable Numbers

2: Yann Fillion recorded 2 saves of the night.

4: Saturday marked the Kickers fourth match of the USL1 regular season and third on the road.

4: Richmond held the advantage in shots on goal 4-3

6: The Kickers tallied six total shots on the night.

7: Richmond recorded seven tackles in the contest.

25: The Kickers totaled 25 clearances of the night.

Series History

With the result, Richmond now holds a 1-5 record all-time against Spokane Velocity.

Up Next

The Kickers welcome MLS side Columbus Crew to City Stadium for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on Paramount+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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