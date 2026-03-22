Know Before You Go: vs. Athletic Club Boise

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







It's not just a new season, but a new era for Union Omaha. This seventh season will be their first at Morrison Stadium after spending their formative years at Werner Park in Papillion. Under the bright lights of downtown Omaha, the Owls will be looking to carry over the momentum from a historic performance in their midweek U.S. Open Cup fixture. They shellacked BOHFS St. Louis 8-0 down in St. Louis, a scoreline that was the largest Open Cup victory since 2017, and one that saw both attacker Sergio Ors Navarro and center back Samuel Owusu net braces. That's how you rebound from a season-opening loss in Spokane and get firing on all cylinders.

ABOUT ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE

For a second straight year, it's a club clad in green that enters USL League One with historic backing. Athletic Club Boise set a league record with over 6,300 season ticket deposits in advance of their inaugural season, with anticipation only building for their April 4th home opener against potential local rivals Spokane. They've continued to make a statement since then, from first signing Blake Bodily (an Eagle, ID native with MLS experience) to established USL1 defenders like Jake Dengler and former Owl Jacob Crull. They couldn't have asked for much of a better start than a 1-0 win in Sarasota to kickstart their first season as well, with former Ukrainian youth international Denys Kostyshyn becoming the first goalscorer in club history. It will take a strong performance by those in volt green to welcome these newcomers to the league in a way that will send Omaha fans home happy.

BAG POLICY

Morrison Stadium will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 6 ¬Â³ x 8 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

CENTRIS FAMILY FUN ZONE

The Centris Family Fun Zone will be located on the south side of the stadium, behind the videoboard. Wristbands will be required for access, available for purchase for $6 at the merch stand, though you can also present a Centris membership card to get in free.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 12 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Ralston Vet and Precision Physical Therapy, go to the box office or visit here.

For those who have signed up, arrive an hour before kickoff to ensure that your Lil Owl is on time to watch warm-ups, then have them meet at the top of Section 101 to be led down to the field.

PARKING

Parking for Union Omaha matches is available in both Creighton University and city lots surrounding Morrison Stadium. Parking prices will vary based on the spaces/lots. See this parking map to get an idea of what is available around the stadium. In the blue lots marked on that map, there is free ADA parking with valid placard on a first-come first-served basis.

POINTS OF ENTRY

There are two available points of entry for fans: the main gate on the west side of the stadium, and the southwest gate.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in surrounding lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Please use plastic cups for beverages, as glass is not allowed.

All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

TEAM STORE

The Union Omaha Team Store will open an hour before kickoff on matchday, and closes at the end of the match. Stop by the store, located just inside the main gate, to get all your Owls swag. The Team Store is card-only, no cash, and gift cards are available for purchase online.

TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

The box office, located north of the main gate, will open two hours prior to kickoff on matchdays and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

Field Level

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

Club Seating

Club access tickets include club tickets, suite tickets, and field-level tickets. All points of entry will be staffed and will require a club access ticket. There are three access points to the club level: stairs behind Sections 101 & 109, and the elevator at the main gate behind Section 105.

BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the pitch before, during, or after the match.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Morrison Stadium for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Location: Morrison Stadium; 1804 California St, Omaha, NE 68102

Opponent: Athletic Club Boise

Kick Off Time: 4:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvACB







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.