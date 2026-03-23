Seesaw Win over Boise Opens Omaha's Account at Morrison Stadium

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







Omaha, Nebr. - Union Omaha gave Athletic Club Boise a wild welcome to USL League One with a 3-2 victory at their downtown digs.

Hometown kid Diego Gutiérrez came on as a substitute and netted a late brace to secure all three points for the Owls in his debut. Born and raised in Ralston, then bursting through the college ranks at both University of Nebraska Omaha and Creighton, it could hardly have been a more meaningful homecoming.

"Omaha welcomed me with open arms," said Gutiérrez, who is currently on a 25-day contract with the Owls, "and it's always good to come back home, play in front of old fans that I used to have come to my Creighton games, and especially family. Just having a city that believes in me and supports me, you know? It's always a good feeling to come back and be somewhere where you're wanted."

The match started out relatively even, though Boise was the team getting off early attempts, albeit unthreatening ones. Even with the opening pair of goals, they weren't exactly from chances generated in open play.

On Union Omaha's first corner kick of the season, amidst the fans' baying and cheering, Sami Guediri's corner drifted perilously close to an Olimpico. Boise goalkeeper Joseph Andema dropped the ball right onto Philip Mayaka at the near post, and could only watch in horror as it trickled into the net. In terms of first-ever goals to concede, this has a shout as the most cruel.

A few minutes later though, Omaha midfielder Adrian Billhardt clattered into Mayaka after a corner kick to concede a penalty, which was duly converted by Luan Rodrigues Brito to even the score.

From there, halftime quickly approached with nothing else doing for either side. Omaha had more of the ball and around 80% passing accuracy in Boise's half, but at times it felt like 8% accuracy in completing that final, key pass. That began to turn around in the second half, however.

Said attacker Sergio Ors Navarro, "It was a tough game. We knew it was gonna be tough with the wind and everything, so we just had to put a fight out there, want to win the duels more than them, and want to win the game. So we're very happy about the performance, especially being able to come back after they draw the game twice. It was a great performance from the team."

As Omaha began to pull the strings, chances followed. Guediri was presented with a golden opportunity in the 60th minute when Pato Botello Faz's cross fizzed across the box to him, but after doing well to corral it, his half-volley was fired well wide.

It wasn't until the 73rd minute that the fireworks really began. Both Younes Boudadi and Brandon Knapp showed great hustle to keep possession on the right flank, presenting the former with a chance to float a cross into the box. When Botello Faz occupied Boise enough to let that cross bounce, it allowed Diego Gutiérres to dart in at the far post and put it back across goal to wake everyone up for good.

Boise would have maybe their best spell of the game shortly thereafter though, tilting the field towards Omaha's goal, and who else would it be but Philip Mayaka who latched onto a diagonal ball into the center of the pitch, cut the other way, and let loose a wormburner that eluded the glove of Rashid Nuhu to bring the line to 2-2 as the clock ticked into the eighties.

That set the stage for Gutiérrez to cinch his spot as the hero of the affair. The former Portland Timbers man latched onto a pass from Brandon Knapp after a midfield scramble for the ball, and wringed out just barely enough space to get a shot off amidst a swarm of Boise defenders. From an increasingly tight angle as well, the shot had just enough pace on it to squirm through everyone for the 84th minute winner.

Head Coach Vincenzo Candela, in his first home match after having last season's interim label removed, spoke glowingly about the team's connection in attaining victory. "I'm very proud of the fight the guys showed today, and very pleased to get a home win in front of our home fans. We talked about fighting through adversity and becoming a family here, and that's exactly what we showed."

The rapidfire start to the season continues on with another home match in 6 days' time. This will be another test against a newcomer to the league, as Union Omaha will host Corpus Christi FC for the first time on Saturday, March 28th at 4pm. Tickets are on sale now.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2026

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