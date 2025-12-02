Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Leo Serlin
Published on December 1, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Your Manchu Wok Player of the Week is right winger Leo Serlin.
Illia's Manchu Wok 3-item combo of choice includes Kung Pao Chicken, Shanghai Noodles, and Sweet and Sour Pork.
In his third season with the Storm, Leo Serlin, has registered 54 points in 155 games. This past weekend Leo contributed 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) to the team's 5-4 win over the western conference leading Windsor Spitfires. In 26 games this season Leo has notched 6 goals and 10 assists.
About Manchu Wok
Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025
- Spitfires Hit the Streets to Support Windsor Goodfellows, Raising $1,446 for Local Families - Windsor Spitfires
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Leo Serlin - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Welcome Randy Casford as New GM of Business Operations - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 24-30, 2025 - OHL
- Spirit's Levi Harper Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- Colts Weekly Report: A Look Back at Teddy Bear Toss Night - Barrie Colts
- Barrie Colts Christmas Gift Package Now Available - Barrie Colts
- Brzustewicz Named to U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster - London Knights
- Mykhailo Haponenko and Illia Shybinskyi Join Team Ukraine for the 2026 IIHF World U20 World Championships - Guelph Storm
- 'Boost the Community Challenge' Presented by Booster Juice - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Earn Weekend Split with Hard-Fought Efforts in Guelph and Owen Sound. Presented by Blackburn Media. - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Leo Serlin
- Mykhailo Haponenko and Illia Shybinskyi Join Team Ukraine for the 2026 IIHF World U20 World Championships
- 'Boost the Community Challenge' Presented by Booster Juice
- Game Day - November 30 - SBY at GUE
- Game Day - November 28 - WSR at GUE