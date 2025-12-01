OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 24-30, 2025

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Perforemers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Wolves' Kieron Walton Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Winnipeg Jets prospect Kieron Walton is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, scoring four goals while adding three assists for seven points over three games.

Walton started the week with his fourth multi-goal performance of the season, scoring twice while adding an assist as the Wolves doubled-up the visiting Barrie Colts 6-3 on Friday. He set-up Artyom Gonchar's game-tying goal midway through the second period on Saturday in Brampton before scoring the unassisted overtime winner with 24 seconds remaining. Walton closed out the week with a goal and an assist on Sunday in Guelph as the Wolves dropped a 6-2 decision. He carries a 10-game point streak into the week.

A 6-foot-6, 227Ib. left wing from Toronto, Walton sits among the OHL's top point producers with 35 (17-18--35) over 22 games this season. His 140 shots on goal lead the OHL. Walton was selected by Winnipeg in the sixth round (187th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed with the Jets on Apr. 7, 2025. He appeared in four games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season, recording an assist. Over 199 career regular season games, Walton has recorded 81 goals, 102 assists and 183 points since being Sudbury's second round (28th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Steelheads' Zach Bowen Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Zach Bowen of the Brampton Steelheads is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

Bowen turned aside 70 of the 73 shots sent his way, helping the Steelheads earn a pair of wins. He made 36 saves on Wednesday night in Erie, earning second star recognition as the Steelheads beat the Otters 5-2. Bowen was a force at home on Friday, picking up first star honours by making 34 saves as the Steelheads handed the first place Brantford Bulldogs their first regulation loss of the season in a 2-1 final.

A 20 year-old from Kanata, ON, Bowen has been among the OHL's busiest goaltenders this season with a record of 11-9-1-1 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .892 save percentage over 22 games. The 6-foot-2, 190Ib. veteran is in his fourth OHL season, having compiled a record of 44-47-6-4 with a 3.60 goals-against average and .895 save percentage over 110 games between London, Peterborough and Brampton. He was originally a fourth round (77th overall) pick by the London Knights in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Spirit's Levi Harper Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Levi Harper is the OHL Rookie of the Week, posting four assists over three games.

Harper recorded two helpers in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Flint Firebirds, added one on Friday in London as the Spirit defeated the Knights 4-2 and tacked on one more in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Knights in Saginaw.

A 17-year-old defenceman from Tampa, Florida, Harper leads OHL rookie blueliners with 24 points (6-18--24) over 27 games. The 5-foot-11, 170Ib. right-shot blueliner was selected by Saginaw in the third round (52nd overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection after spending 2024-25 with the Shattuck St. Mary's 16U AAA program. He is committed to the University of Minnesota (NCAA), and not NHL Draft eligible until 2027.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Greyhounds Prospect William Camputaro Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Soo Greyhounds prospect William Camputaro of the St. Thomas Stars is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

Camputaro stopped 76 of the 80 shots sent his direction, helping the Stars stay in the thick of things in the GOHL's Western Conference. He made 35 saves on Thursday night in Hamilton, stopping 15-of-16 in the third period as the Stars beat the Kilty B's by a score of 5-2. He was back in the crease on Friday in St. Thomas, making 41 saves as the Stars defeated the Komoka Kings 5-2.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Camputaro is 3-1 through four games with St. Thomas this season, owning a 1.52 goals-against average and .961 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 212Ib. netminder spent the 2024-25 season with the OJHL's St. Michael's Buzzers, posting a record of 7-6-2 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 19 games. The Greyhounds selected Camputaro in the fourth round (80th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 program. He is committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha (NCAA).

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)







