Brzustewicz Named to U.S. National Junior Team Preliminary Roster

USA Hockey has announced a preliminary roster of 28 players for the 2026 U.S. National Junior Team, featuring nine returnees from last year's squad that captured a second consecutive gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Knights defenceman and Los Angeles Kings first round draft pick Henry Brzustewicz was among the 28 skaters selected to the roster.

Tournament rules allow each team to register up to 25 players - three goaltenders and 22 skaters - though only two goalies and 20 skaters may dress for any given game.

This year, Team USA will chase an unprecedented third straight championship, a feat not achieved since Canada's run of five consecutive titles from 2005-09. The Americans will also enjoy home-ice advantage, with the tournament taking place in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026.

Training camp opens Dec. 15 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota. The team will also play two exhibition games there: Dec. 21 against Germany and Dec. 23 versus Finland, before the final roster is set to be unveiled on Dec. 24.







