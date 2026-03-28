High Scoring Affair Ends in Defeat for Kingston, Drop Playoff Opener 7-4

Published on March 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs opened their 2026 playoff run on the road in our nation's capital looking to set the tone, but a back and forth, high scoring battle ultimately tilted in favour of the Ottawa 67's, who skated away with a Game One victory.

Ottawa struck first in the opening period, with Filip Ekberg finding space and capitalizing early to bring the Ottawa crowd to life. The 67's doubled their lead shortly after on a goal from Spencer Bowes, putting the Frontenacs on their heels. The black and gold were able to respond before the intermission, as Nolan Snyder buried a key goal to cut the deficit in half and give Kingston some life heading into the break.

The second period turned into a track meet, with both sides trading chances and goals in a wide open frame. Ekberg added his second of the night early in the period to restore Ottawa's two goal cushion, but Kingston refused to back down. Tomas Pobezal sparked a response, and after Ottawa's Nic Sima extended the lead again, the Frontenacs surged. Will Bishop and Riley Clark scored two goals in just eleven seconds to erase the deficit and bring the game even at four a side. However, Ottawa scored a late goal with under a minute to go in the second frame as David Bedkowski found the back of the net late to send the 67's into the third with the 5-4 edge.

In the final frame, the 67's pulled away. Cooper Foster struck to extend the lead, and Connor Bewick added another to put the game out of reach, halting any hopes of a Kingston comeback despite the late push with Gavin Betts out of the net for an extra attacker.

Despite the loss, the Frontenacs showed resilience to fight and claw back into the contest as well as some great depth scoring, battling back multiple times and generating sustained pressure throughout the night. With adjustments to be made and positives to build on, Kingston will look to respond in Game Two and even the series before returning home as the opening round continues.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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