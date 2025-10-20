Zhilkin's Late Equalizer Helps Spirit Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Flint

Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin vs. the Flint Firebirds(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds took the win over the Spirit in game three of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup in the shootout. Alex Kostov scored the shootout winner and had two power-play goals, and Mason Vaccari stopped 39 of 42 shots for the Firebirds. Dima Zhilkin had his third multi-point night against the Firebirds this season, with a goal and an assist for Saginaw.

The Firebirds struck first after Bryson Morgan floated the puck across the ice to Ryland Cunningham on the edge of the left circle for his first goal in the OHL. Luka Graziano picked up the secondary assist, and the Firebirds took an early lead 3:29 into the first period.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 11 - 11)

The Spirit tied the game at one on the power play after Sebastien Gervais fired one in off a one-timer. Dima Zhilkin delivered the one-touch pass down low for the primary assist, and Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary 12:32 into the second.

Alex Kostov took back the lead for the Firebirds on the power play after he deflected in a shot from Jimmy Lombardi. Urban Podrekar earned the secondary assist at 18:56, and the Firebirds entered the third period with a 2-1 lead.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 FLNT (2nd period shots: 16 - 10 Total shots: 27 - 21)

Graydon Jones tied the game for the Spirit after he fired one in from the point 6:39 into the third. Carson Harmer picked up the primary assist on the blue line, and James Guo picked up the secondary at 6:39.

Just 66 seconds later, Alex Kostov scored his second power-play goal of the game after he beat Stepan Shurygin low glove side from the right circle. Nathan Aspinall had the primary assist, and Urban Podrekar picked up his second assist of the game.

With the goalie pulled, Dima Zhilkin scored the game-tying goal with 25.2 seconds left in the third. Zhilkin buried Nikita Klepovs' pass with a perfect one-timer at the top of the slot to send the game into overtime tied 3-3.

After 3: SAG 3 - 3 FLNT (3rd period shots: 13 - 7, Total shots: 40 - 28)

After no overtime hero, the game headed into a shootout. Although Klepov scored for the Spirit, Mason Vaccari stopped four of five shooters in the shootout. Alex Kostov and Christopher Thibodeau scored in the shootout for the Firebirds, which gave them the 4-3 victory.

Final: SAG 3 - 4 FLNT (OT shots: 2 - 2, Total shots: 42 - 30)

Powerplays SAG 1/5 FLNT 2/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (27 saves, 30 shots) FLNT: Mason Vaccari (39 saves, 42 shots)

Saginaw plays next on Friday, October 24th, against the Erie Otters at the Dow Event Center.

