Generals Bounce Back against Petes to Close out Rivalry Week

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals got the better of the Peterborough Petes back on home ice in what was a high-event matchup that ended in a 6-4 victory.

After a touching ceremony honouring referee David Lewis in his final OHL game, Onni Kalto gave the Generals the ice breaker just 23 seconds in. After winning a puck battle from behind the Peterborough goal, Brooks Rogowski fed a wide-open Kalto who roofed it past Mason Johnston.

Kalto's second in as many nights gave Oshawa the start they have been needing and they would double the lead on the power play. Rogowski was at it again as he hit Owen Griffin streaking into the Petes' zone and he tucked it through Johnston's five-hole.

With two goals before the first four minutes, Griffin would add an exclamation point to a strong opening frame, netting his second after he broke in with speed and once again put it through the legs of Johnston.

At the start of the second period, the Petes would get an extended power play after Haoxi Wang was assessed a five-minute major for checking to the head. Colin Fitzgerald struck twice standing in front of Jaden Cholette and got Peterborough right back to within one.

Before the major ended, Peterborough would tie the game in unusual fashion. After a lengthy review, it was deemed that Yanis Lutz's shot was batted out of the air and in by Braydon McCallum below the height of the crossbar. It was McCallum's first of the season and it tied the game for his team.

Seeing the momentum shift, the Generals ended up going back-and-forth with the Petes throughout the middle period. Oshawa would soon get their own extended man-advantage, a double-minor assessed to Brennan Faulkner.

The long power play led to Luke Posthumus putting Oshawa back in front as he tipped home a sweet curl-and-drag pass from Griffin standing in front of Johnston. The Gens would take that lead to the third period.

However, Peterborough would start the final 20 with another five-minute power play. This time, a major penalty was assessed to Ethan Toms for kneeing. To add to it, Zack Sandhu was also given a minor penalty, which put the Petes on a two-man-advantage for a full two minutes.

While the Generals killed off the five-on-three, the Petes did capitalize in the final minute of the major to tie the game thanks to Adam Novotný snapping it through the screen and past Cholette.

Not long after, the Gens would get a power play the other way and go back in front thanks to Vadim Smirnov walking in from the point and wiring it upstairs on Johnston.

After another major penalty against Peterborough, Ben Danford snapped it from the point, and it found its way in. The captain's first since returning from Leafs' training camp made it six for Oshawa and put the game away.

In an action-packed contest filled with offense, physicality, tension, and of course, penalties, this was not only the definition of Generals vs Petes, but this was also the perfect way to close out OHL Rivalry Week.

It was not clean for Oshawa, but they one-up Peterborough after Thursday's tough result, winning their 213th game all-time against the Petes. This also marks the Generals' first victory against both an East Division rival and Eastern Conference opponent this season.

Next on the Gens' schedule is a home-and-home with the Brantford Bulldogs next weekend. They will first meet in Brantford next Saturday at 7:00 pm and wrap things up back in Oshawa Sunday, October 26th at 6:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (3) from Brooks Rogowski at 0:23

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (7) from Brooks Rogowski and Haoxi Wang at 3:54

OSH 3rd Goal: Owen Griffin (8) Unassisted at 14:38

2nd Period Scoring:

PBO 1st Goal (PP): Colin Fitzgerald (2) from Leon Kolarik and Adam Novotný at 2:34

PBO 2nd Goal (PP): Colin Fitzgerald (3) from Kaden McGregor and James Petrovski at 5:48

PBO 3rd Goal (PP): Braydon McCallum (1) from Yanis Lutz at 6:05

OSH 4th Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (4) from Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski at 16:40

3rd Period Scoring:

PBO 4th Goal (PP): Adam Novotný (6) from James Petrovski and Kaden McGregor at 5:30

OSH 5th Goal (PP): Vadim Smirnov (4) from Jalen Lobo and Zack Sandhu at 8:04

OSH 6th Goal (PP): Ben Danford (1) from Brooks Rogowski and Luke Posthumus at 12:01

PBO Power Play: 4/9

OSH Power Play: 4/10

Masen Johnston (PBO): 23 saves on 29 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 31 saves on 35 shots







