Hammond Scores in Third Straight as Otters Defeated in Brampton

Published on October 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Brampton, Ontario - The Otters played their second game of five-straight on the road Sunday as they made their one and only trip to the CAA Centre in Brampton to take on the Steelheads. Erie came into the contest having taken three of four available points on the weekend with a win securing a very strong weekend for an Otters team looking to get back on track.

The game would get underway at a quick pace with both clubs trading scoring opportunities. It would not take long for the home side to strike as just under four minutes into the contest, Parker Von Richter (2) would give the Steelheads an early 1-0 lead. Just minutes later, the home side would double their advantage as their captain Mason Zebeski (2) would make it 2-0 Brampton. On the ensuing faceoff after Ritter Coombs and Reed Gee dropped the gloves Keaton Ardaugh (2) would deflect a shot into the cage to make it 3-0 Steelheads. The Otters would bounce back later on in the period as on the power play, Mclean Agrette (PPG, 3) would get the Otters back into the contest making it 3-1. That would be the score after 20 minutes of play with the Steelheads outshooting the Otters 10-9.

The frame would begin with the Otters on the front-foot looking to get back into the game. Just over four minutes into the middle period, the Otters would find the game's next goal as Brett Hammond (5) would score in his third in as many games as Erie would trim their deficit to one making the score 3-2. Erie would continue to put pressure on the Steelheads throughout the rest of the frame but would be slowed down by goaltender Zach Bowen. Erie would also play a very strong defensive period, limiting the Steelheads to only six shots on goal. The score would remain 3-2 heading into the third period with the Otters searching for an equalizer. Erie would have 1:08 of power play time carrying over from the second with the shot total favoring Erie 24-16.

Down by a goal heading into the third, the Otters would look to climb back into the game. The Steelheads would strike with the frame's first goal as just two minutes into the period, Jakub Fibigr (4) would add to the Brampton lead making it 4-2 Steelheads. Erie would hope to get the next one but it would be Manuel Amado (1) scoring his first OHL goal in a scramble to make it 5-2 Brampton. Moments later the home side would grow their lead as Josh Avery (5) would add to his hot start with his new team to make it 6-2 Steelheads. As the frame would wear on, the Steelheads would add one more, as Keaton Ardaugh ([2], 3) would strike to make it 7-2 Brampton. Erie would fall by that score with shots on goal favoring the Steelheads 39-34.

The Otters road trip will continue Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie before Saginaw and Flint to conclude the road trip. The Otters will return home to the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday, October 30 for the Halloween Spooktacular (pres. by Rebich Investments). The first 1,500 through the doors will receive an Otters backpack (pres. by Rebich Investments). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.