Bulldogs Acquire Ben Danford & Zackary Sandhu from Generals

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of defensemen Ben Danford & Zackary Sandhu from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for forward Aiden O'Donnell, defensemen Lucas Moore & Luca DiPlacido and a package of OHL Priority Draft Selections; '26 2nd (OTT), '27 2nd (KGN), '28 2nd (OSH), '28 3rd (SBY), '29 3rd (GUE), '29 3rd (BRAM), '26 4th (BFD), '29 4th (BFD), '27 10th (BAR).

Danford, from Madoc, ON, was originally selected in the 1st round, 14th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Generals. Danford has appeared in 196 games in his OHL career notching 11 goals & 72 assists for 83 points while adding 16 points in 47 playoff games having led Oshawa to the Bobby Orr Trophy twice.

Danford's combination of skill, physicality and tremendous leadership led the 6'2" 194lbs right-shot rearguard to be selected in the 1st round, 31st overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, Danford has represented Canada at both the World U17 Championship, winning silver & the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky, capturing gold. In joining the Bulldogs, Danford is the 4th NHL drafted player on the blueline and 2nd first round selection.

Sandhu, from Toronto, ON, was originally selected 7th round, 122nd overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Guelph Storm. Acquired by the Generals in the 2023-24 season, Sandhu, like Danford, brings significant OHL experience with 189 games played in the regular season and 47 playoff games, having been a large part of the blueline for a pair of Eastern Conference Championships. Known for a rugged, shutdown style of game, the 6'2" 194lbs left-shot blueliner will bolster the Bulldogs defensive zone and contribute to their transition game while immediately adding a leadership quality to the team.

"We're extremely excited to acquire Ben Danford and Zach Sandhu," said Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

"We've seen both players a ton over the past two seasons -- through countless battles and a full playoff series -- and we know firsthand the impact they can have. Both Ben and Zach have been to back-to-back OHL Finals, and they bring with them a championship mindset and an understanding of what it takes to win.

Ben is a leader and one of the premier defencemen in the entire CHL. Zach is a hard- nosed, intelligent defender who plays with poise and intensity. These are two players we targeted immediately, and their addition gives our blue line the ability to play bigger, heavier, and adapt to any style required to win hockey games.

We're absolutely thrilled to welcome both Ben and Zach to the Bulldogs organization."

In acquiring Ben & Zackary the Bulldogs have to make the difficult decision to move Lucas Moore & Aiden O'Donnell who have both been extremely valuable parts of the organization.

Moore, from Peterborough, ON, is the longest serving assistant captain in Bulldogs history and sits near the top of the franchise record list for most games played as a Bulldog. A fierce competitor & leader on the ice, Moore exemplified class & heart off the ice. Always among the first to be in the community and wanting to be part of every aspect of the Bulldogs organization. An OHL Champion in 2022 in Hamilton, a division champion in 2025 in Brantford and one of the best young men to ever wear the black and gold.

"I've been around junior hockey my entire life, and there has not been a tougher decision for me than moving Lucas Moore ." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman.

" Lucas is the definition of a Bulldog. We have the utmost respect for him both as a player and as a human being. We wish Lucas all the best as he takes on a new opportunity to play bigger minutes and continue developing his game for the next level.".

Aiden O'Donnell was the Bulldogs 1st round selection, 14th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Committing to the Bulldogs from Cole Harbour, NS, Aiden acclimated to the Bulldogs family and has become a big part of the team in Brantford.

Off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season with 4 goals & 4 assists through his first 14 games.

O'Donnell will get the opportunity for a much expanded role with the Generals.

"We believe Aiden O'Donnell is a tremendous young player with a bright future ahead of him. In this process, we recognized that to acquire a great veteran player, you sometimes have to part with a great young one." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We're sad to see Aiden leave, but we're extremely grateful for his hard work, commitment, and contributions during his time as a Bulldog. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

The Brantford Bulldogs thank Lucas Moore & Aiden O'Donnell for their tremendous contributions and wish them nothing but the greatest success moving forward. The team is also extremely excited to welcome Ben Danford & Zackary Sandhu to Brantford and look forward to introducing them to the fans at the Madhouse on Market as they dawn the Black & Gold.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.