Game Day - October 30 - ER at GUE

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm head to Erie for a date with the Otters!

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519)-766-1549.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 11 games this season

Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last 3 games played, including back to back 2 point games

Who to Watch - Erie Otters

Gabriel Frasca

17th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 15 games this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @ Guelph Storm - 6:37pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.