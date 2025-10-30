Game Day - October 30 - ER at GUE
Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm head to Erie for a date with the Otters!
Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519)-766-1549.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 11 games this season
Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last 3 games played, including back to back 2 point games
Who to Watch - Erie Otters
Gabriel Frasca
17th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Has 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 15 games this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm
Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @ Guelph Storm - 6:37pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025
- IceDogs Raise over $9,600 for Community Crew - Niagara IceDogs
- Luchanko and Paquette to Share the Captaincy - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - October 30 - ER at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 13, Firebirds at Spirit - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Luchanko and Paquette to Share the Captaincy
- Game Day - October 30 - ER at GUE
- Guelph Storm's Zach Jovanovski Announced to the Roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota
- Jaakko Wycisk Named OHL Rookie of the Week
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Jaakko Wycisk