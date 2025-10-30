Generals Trade Captain Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu to Brantford

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have traded captain Ben Danford, along with Zack Sandhu, to the Brantford Bulldogs for a trio of players and nine draft picks.

Coming the other way in the trade, the Oshawa Generals are receiving '08 born forward Aiden O'Donnell, '04 defenceman Lucas Moore, and '07 defenceman Luca Diplacido, along with three 2nd round picks, three 3rd round picks, two 4th round picks and a 10th round pick.

Danford, an Oshawa Generals first-round draft pick in 2022, was named the 72nd captain in organization history. The Maple Leafs' prospect has played 196 games for the Generals, along with 47 playoff games, helping lead the team to back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies.

"It is hard to put into words what my time with the Gens has meant to me. I can't imagine starting my junior career with any other club," said Danford. "They are just an incredible group of human beings from top to bottom. The memories that they and the city of Oshawa gave me will last a lifetime. Thank you, GensNation!"

Sandhu was acquired from the Guelph Storm during the 2023-24 season, playing 106 games as a Gen, along with 41 playoff games, making two trips to the OHL Finals.

"It doesn't matter how many times you go through this; it never gets easier," said Generals' GM Roger Hunt. "Both Ben and Zack have been incredible people and players for this franchise. They were part of back-to-back Bobby Orr Trophies and played in two OHL Finals. Without them both, we wouldn't have done that."

Coming back the other way, the Generals are receiving Aiden O'Donnell, a Brantford Bulldogs first-round pick in 2024. During his rookie campaign, the forward collected 17 points in 58 games, including seven goals. This season, O'Donnell has played in 14 games, picking up four goals and four assists.

Moore, an overage defenseman, has spent his entire OHL career with the Bulldogs organization, suiting up in 247 regular-season games, which will help a young team as the season progresses.

The final player involved in the trade is Cornell University commit Luca Diplacido. Currently playing at St. Andrews College, the defenceman has played one regular season game and 11 playoff games for the Brantford Bulldogs last season.

Also coming back in the trade are nine draft picks: 2nd round pick 2026(OTT), 2nd round pick 2027(KGN), 2nd round pick 2028(OSH), 3rd round pick 2028(SBY), 3rd round pick 2029(GUE), 3rd round pick 2029(BRA), 4th round pick 2026(BFD), 4th round pick 2029(BFD), 10th round pick 2027(BAR).

"The other side of it is we know we have to retool and bring in players and picks that are going to help us return to that level again," added Hunt. "Aiden, Lucas and Luca have experienced OHL playoff success of their own, and I am thrilled to have them as part of the Gens. I know our fans have expectations, as does the club. Not the start we wanted, but lots of work to do with some new faces in the lineup. Time to get excited to be a General."

The Oshawa Generals want to say thank you to both Ben and Zack for all of their hard work and dedication to the organization. Once a General. Always a General.

