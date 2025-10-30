Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Flint Firebirds

Published on October 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (5-4-3-2) host the Flint Firebirds (7-4-1-0) on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Tonight marks the fourth game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series between Flint and Saginaw.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit last played on Sunday, October 26th, against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre. After the Spirit faced a 4-1 deficit in the second, Dima Zhilkin led the comeback win with a hat trick and the game-winner in the shootout. Kaleb Papineau stopped 18 of 23 shots, and Egor Barabanov had his sixth multi-point game of the season with a goal and two assists.

The Flint Firebirds scored 5 unanswered goals in their 6-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday, where Jimmy Lombardi and Xavier Tessier had their first multi-goal games of the season. Mason Vaccari stopped 39 of 41 shots, and Christopher Thibodeau had three assists.

This Season:

This is game four of eight in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with the Firebirds winning the first three matchups. Flint took game one 6-5 in overtime, where Chase Hull picked up the game-winner and Jeremy Martin netted a hat trick. Flint scored four unanswered in game two to secure the 5-4 victory at home, and Alex Kostov scored twice and had the shootout winner on October 19th to give the Firebirds a 3-0 series lead.

Players to Watch:

Nikita Klepov had himself a weekend after being given an "A" rating on the NHL Central Preliminary Watch list, picking up four points (1G-3A) in three games for the Spirit. Klepov now has 22 points (9G-13A) in 14 games with the Spirit this season and has been named to the roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, taking place November 25th-26th in Calgary. Klepov has four points this season against the Firebirds, with one goal and three assists in three games.

Against the Firebirds this season, Dima Zhilkin leads Saginaw in points with four goals and three assists in three matchups vs Flint. Since returning from injury on October 11th, Zhilkin has picked up 11 points (7G-4A) in seven games for Saginaw, including his first career hat trick this past Sunday against the Windsor Spitfires.

Brody Pepoy received a "W" ranking in the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Watch List this past week and picked up his first goal in the OHL against the Flint Firebirds in the home opener earlier this season. Pepoy picked up two points (0G-2A) this weekend in three games and has four points (1G-3A) so far in his rookie season with the Spirit.

Mason Vaccari has stood strong in the net for the Firebirds this season after he picked up back-to-back shutouts earlier this season. With a 6-2-1-0 record, Vaccari holds on to a .918 save percentage and stopped 39 of 41 shots in the Firebirds' Sunday win.

Jimmy Lombardi extended his point streak to seven games with two assists on Sunday, totaling 11 points (4G-7A) dating back to October 8th. Lombardi was drafted in the fourth round by the LA Kings in the 2025 NHL draft and has 14 points (4G -11A) in 11 games this season, including three assists in two games against the Spirit.

Tied with Lombardi in points for the Firebirds is Captain Nathan Aspinall, who also has 14 points (6G-8A) in nine games so far this season. Aspinall sits at 99 career points headed into tonight's game, with 42 goals and 57 assists in 165 games with the Flint Firebirds. He signed his entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on Oct. 23 after they selected him in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Jimmy Lombardi (LA), Kaden Pitre (TB), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

