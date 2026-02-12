Frontenacs' Aleks Kulemin Suspended for Five Games

Published on February 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kingston Frontenacs forward Aleks Kulemin has been suspended for five games as a result of actions in a regular season game on Sunday, February 8 against Brantford. Kulemin was assessed a minor penalty for high sticking 9:29 into the second period.

This infraction was reviewed by officials in-game, and is thus eligible for a formal review by the Department of Player Safety, which has resulted in the determination that Kulemin will be assessed a five-game suspension based off the following rationale:

This play should have been identified with the assessment of a Match Penalty, and meets the criteria for being considered a stick-swinging incident

This is contact to the head of an opponent with a stick

The helmet of the opposing player is moved due to the impact

A significant injury did not occur

Consideration was given to the Kingston player's recent and relevant history

Aleks Kulemin will be eligible to return to the Frontenacs lineup on Sunday, February 22 when they visit the Oshawa Generals.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.