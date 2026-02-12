Attack Alumni Watch - Bears in the NHL Olympic Break Edition

Here's a look at Owen Sound Attack alumni that are currently in the NHL; Cody Ceci, Nick Suzuki, Jordan Binnington, Jacob Middleton, Kurtis MacDermid, Sean Durzi, Jonah Gadjovich, and Joshua Samanski as they hit the Olympic Break.

JORDAN BINNINGTON (2009-13)

Jordan Binnington is 32 years old and has been in the NHL in net with the St. Luis Blues for 8 seasons now. Binnington won a Stanley Cup in 2019 and in 2025 won gold with Canada at the Four Nations Cup and once again will be joining Canada, this time at the Olympics this year.

Binnington was drafted by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2nd round of the 2009 Draft and played his entire OHL career with the Attack amounting to 157 regular season games over four seasons while winning an OHL Championship as well as winning an OHL goaltender of the year award.

Binnington was drafted to the NHL by the Blues in 2011, with the 88th overall pick in the 3rd round. In Binnington's first two full seasons with the Blues he finished 2nd in Calder voting for rookie of the year as well as 5th and 7th in Vezina voting for the best goaltender in the league award. Binnington is in the fifth year of his 6-year contract with the Blues and his stats going into this Olympic break are, 32 games played, 8 wins, 3.65 GAA, and a .864% with 1 shut out so far.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP W GAA SAV%

OHL

OS 157 86 2.90 .910

Total 157 86 2.90 .910

NHL

STL 368 181 2.85 .903

Total 368 181 2.85 .903

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP W GAA SAV%

OHL

OS 21 10 3.15 .905

Total 21 10 3.15 .905

NHL

STL 48 23 2.70 .909

Total 48 23 2.70 .909

CODI CECI (2012-13)

Cody Ceci, the 32-year-old defenseman for the Los Angeles Kings has been in the NHL for 13 seasons now. Ceci played for the Ottawa 67's before getting traded to the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL.

Ceci was drafted to the NHL in 2012 with the 15th overall pick in the 1st round by the Ottawa Senators where he played for 6 years. Ceci was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs where he played the 2019-20 season before signing in Pittsburgh with the Penguins for a one-year deal. After the 2020-21 season he signed with the Oilers in Edmonton where he stayed from 2021-2024 playing three seasons with the Oilers. Before the 2024-25 season Ceci was traded to the San Jose Sharks before being flipped to the Dallas Stars part way through the season. As a free agent before this 2025-26 season Ceci signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings and is currently in the first year of that contract.

Ceci's stats this season going into the break with the Kings are, 56 games played, with 8 points coming from 1 goal and 7 assists.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OTT 67's 238 41 105 146

OS 27 8 16 24

Total 265 49 121 170

NHL

OTT 440 32 86 118

TOR 56 1 7 8

PIT 53 4 13 17

EDM 237 11 57 68

SJS 54 4 11 15

DAL 31 0 9 9

LA 56 1 7 8

Total 927 53 190 243

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OTT 67's 34 2 18 20

OS 12 1 9 10

Total 46 3 27 30

NHL

OTT 25 0 3 3

PIT 6 0 2 2

EDM 52 3 10 13

DAL 18 0 3 3

Total 106 53 190 243

SEAN DURZI (2015-19)

Sean Durzi is a 27-year-old defenseman for the Utah Mammoth and has been in the NHL for five seasons with three different organizations, going through a relocation with Arizona to Utah. Durzi was drafted in 2014 by the Owen Sound Attack in the 12th round 228th overall and played with the Attack until getting traded to Guelph in the 2018-19 season.

Durzi was drafted into the NHL in the 2nd round, 52nd overall by the Toronto Maple leafs in 2018 but was traded to the Kings in 2019 and played with the Ontario Reign the AHL team for the Kings before making his NHL debut in 2021. Durzi played with the Kings until getting traded to the Arizona Coyotes before the 2023-24 season. The Coyotes then relocated to Utah where Durzi has played his 2024-25 and this current 2025-26 season as a member of the Mammoth in his second year of a four-year contract. Heading into the Olympic break Durzi has 36 games played with 5 goals and 14 assists, which is good for 19 points.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 163 30 90 120

GUE 17 8 12 20

Total 180 38 102 140

NHL

LA 136 12 53 65

ARI 76 9 32 41

UTA 66 9 21 30

Total 278 30 106 136

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 33 5 21 26

GUE 24 3 24 27

Total 57 8 45 53

NHL

LA 13 2 2 4

Total 13 2 2 4

JONAH GADJOVICH (2014-18)

Jonah Gadjovich is a 27-year-old forward for the Florida Panthers and has been in the NHL for six seasons. Gadjovich is a two-time Stanley Cup winner, both coming with the Panthers, those being in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Gadjovich was drafted by Owen Sound in the 2nd round, going 39th overall in the 2014 Draft where he then played his entire OHL career with the Attack.

Gadjovich got drafted into the NHL in the 2017 Draft by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2nd round with the 55th overall pick. Gadjovich made his NHL debut with the Canucks in the 2020-21 season before being claimed from waivers by the San Jose Sharks where he played his 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Gadjovich then signed with the Panthers as a free agent where he is currently and has been there since the 2023-24 season, being a part of the back-to-back Stanley Cup winning teams. Gadjovich's has recently signed an extension keeping him in Florida for another two years after this one. Leading up to the break Gadjovich's stats this season are, 10 games played with 3 assists in those games.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 228 89 66 155

Total 228 89 66 155

NHL

VAN 1 0 0 0

SJS 78 4 6 10

FLA 91 6 5 11

Total 170 10 11 21

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 35 8 6 14

Total 35 8 6 14

NHL

FLA 16 2 1 3

Total 16 2 1 3

KURTIS MACDERMID (2011-14)

Kurtis MacDermid, the 31-year-old forward / defenseman is current playing winger for the Ottawa Senators. MacDermid is known in the NHL for his physical style of play that he brings and has played in the NHL for nine seasons now, being a part of and playing in 58 regular season games with the 2021-22 Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche.

MacDermid was drafted by the Owen Sound Attack when he was selected with the 139th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2010 Draft and was there until the 2013-14 season, he was then traded to Erie partway through the season where he finished that season and played the next (2014-15) season.

After playing in Erie, MacDermid went undrafted and played a couple seasons with the Los Angeles Kings AHL team, the Ontario Reign before signing with the Kings in the 2017-18 season. He was there for four seasons then was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the in the 2021 Expansion Draft and then traded to the Avalanche before the 2021-22 season. MacDermid was with the Avalanche partway through the 2023-24 season when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils. After finishing the 2024-25 season with the Devils MacDermid was traded to the Ottawa Senators before the start of this year, the 2025-26 season where he is on the second of his three-year contract and has played in 16 games, with an assist and 33 penalty minutes going into the break.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 112 6 21 27

ER 89 10 33 43

Total 201 16 54 70

NHL

LA (D) 118 6 11 17

COL (D) 131 5 8 13

NJD (D/FWD) 39 0 1 1

OTT (FWD) 16 0 1 1

Total 304 11 21 32

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 12 0 3 3

ER 24 0 8 8

Total 36 0 11 11

JACOB MIDDLETON (2012-13)

Jacob Middleton is a 30-year-old defenseman for the Minnesota Wild and has been in the NHL for eight years, being in it consistently for five seasons now after only playing in a couple of games throughout his first three seasons.

Middleton was drafted by the Owen Sound Attack with the 8th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2012 draft. Middleton only played part of a season with the Attack before being traded to the Ottawa 67's as part of the trade that sent Ceci to Owen Sound, where he then played from the 2012-13 season to the 2015-16 season with the 67's.

Middleton was taking with the 210th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. Middleton ended up not signing with the Kings but did get a chance with the Sharks in San Jose in 2017, where he developed in the AHL while playing a couple games with the Sharks. In the 2021-22 season is when Middleton stuck in the NHL playing with the Sharks up until being traded to the Minnesota Wild before the trade deadline. Middelton has remained with the Wild where he has been a regular on the blue line for them, he is in the first of a four-year contract with the Wild and has played in 51 games with a goal and 12 assists for 13 points going into the Olympic Break.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 14 0 1 1

OTT 67's 212 14 71 85

Total 226 14 72 86

NHL

SJS 59 3 9 12

MIN 298 20 59 79

Total 357 23 68 91

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OTT 67's 11 1 3 4

Total 11 1 3 4

NHL

MIN 18 0 5 5

Total 18 0 5 5

JOSHUA SAMANSKI (2019-20)

Joshua Samanski is a 23-year-old forward who signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2025. Samanski was undrafted in the OHL and signed with the Owen Sound Attack in 2019 before going back to Germany to play because of COVID. Samanski then went undrafted in the NHL before signing a two-year deal with Edmonton this season, he has played 39 games with their AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors racking up 28 points, before making his NHL debut with the Oilers. Samanski played in 5 NHL games getting in on 2 goals, both with assists before the Olympic break. Samanski will be joining his Oilers teammate, Leon Draisaitl on team Germany for the Olympic Games.

Regular Season

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 54 4 16 20

Total 54 4 16 20

NHL

EDM 5 0 2 2

Total 5 0 2 2

NICK SUZUKI (2015-19)

Nick Suzuki, the 26-year-old right-handed center for the Montreal Canadians has been in the league for seven seasons now and has been named an all-star three times. Suzuki was drafted with the 14th overall by the Owen Sound Attack in the 2015 OHL Draft. He played with the Attack from the 2015-16 season to the 2018-19 season before getting traded to the Guelph Storm halfway through the season.

Suzuki was drafted in the 2017 NHL Draft 13th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights but then traded to the Montreal Canadians before playing a game with the Golden Knights. Suzuki was named captain of the Canadians at 23 years old, being the youngest captain in Montreal history. Suzuki's in in the fourth year of his eight-year contract with the Canadians and his stats going into the break are, 57 games played with 65 points, 18 of those being goals and 47 assists and he will be playing for team Canada in the Olympics.

REGULAR SEASON

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 222 129 150 279

GUE 29 12 37 49

Total 251 141 187 328

NHL

MTL 512 156 284 440

Total 512 156 284 440

PLAYOFFS

Teams GP G A PTS

OHL

OS 34 13 23 36

GUE 24 16 26 42

Total 58 29 49 78

NHL

MTL 37 13 12 25

Total 37 13 12 25

You can watch your Attack Alumni Jordan Binnington (Canada), Josh Samanski (Germany) and Nick Suzuki (Canada) competing at the Winter Olympics in Italy,

Team Canada's Olympic Schedule (EST.)

PRELIMINARY

Feb. 12. 10:40am vs CZE

Feb. 13. 3:10pm vs SUI

Feb. 15. 10:40am vs FRA

Team Germany's Olympic Schedule (EST.)

PRELIMINARY

Feb. 12. 3:10pm vs DEN

Feb. 14. 6:10am vs LAT

Feb. 15. 3:10pm vs USA

Medal Games on February 21st at 2:40pm EST and 22nd at 8:10am.







