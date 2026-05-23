Bulldogs Sign UConn Commit Nathan Hauad

Published on May 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of UConn commit, forward Nathan Hauad from the Des Moines Buccaneers to a Standard Players Agreement.

Hauad, a Chicago, IL, product was a standout with the Windy City Storm AAA program, leading his team in scoring in both his 14U & 15U seasons, with 48 goals & 46 assists for 94 points in 58 games in 14U & 35 goals & 45 assists for 80 points in 52 games in 15U. Hauad made the move to Michigan for his 16U season, playing with the Oakland Grizzlies 16U AAA program, again leading his team in scoring. Hauad debuted for his rookie junior season in Des Moines in 2025-26 scoring 5 goals & 4 assists for 9 points over 47 games beginning his junior career accepting a role on a veteran Buccaneers squad and providing a heavy physical presence and playing a full 200-foot game.

The 6'0", 184lbs right-shot winger, Hauad, will bring speed, and a highly touted work-ethic to Brantford as he joins the Bulldogs for the 2026-27 season.

""Nathan Hauad is a player that immediately stood out to us because of the unique combination of size, skill, and offensive instincts he brings to the game." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He has the ability to make plays at high speed and owns a quick release that makes him a scoring threat whenever the puck is on his stick. Just as importantly, Nathan is a high character young man who carries himself the right way and fits exactly what we value as an organization."."

"I'm super excited to be part of the Bulldogs family and play in front of the best fans in the OHL!" said Hauad on signing with the Bulldogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026

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