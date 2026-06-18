Spirit Announce Camp Roster, 3-On-3 Teams for 2026 Development Camp
Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, MI - The Sagianw Spirit announced their rosters for 2026 development camp, to be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 20th and 21st, at Bay County Civic Arena (4231 Shrestha Drive, Bay City, MI). The camp features players drafted at the U16 and U18 OHL Priority Selection in both 2025 and 2026, as well as three free-agent invitees.
Click here for a schedule of events for 2026 development camp
Forwards POS Shoots Hometown 2025/2026 Team Acquired
Bate, Drew C R Union, ON London Jr. Knights 16U 1st round, 6th overall, 2026
Clair, Caiden RW R Toronto, ON St. Michael's Buzzers OJHL 13th round, 255th overall, 2025
Cloutier, Nathan LW L Orr Lake, ON Barrie Jr. Colts 18U 14th round, 275th overall, 2025
Connolly, Cole C R Tonawanda, ON Nichols Prep 16U 8th round, 155th overall, 2026
Curic, Jacob LW L Etobicoke, ON Toronto Young Nationals 16U 6th round, 121st overall, 2026
Ferra, Hayden C R Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Predators 16U 14th round, 267th overall, 2026
Geldart, Gensen C R Vaughan, ON Chatham Maroons GOHL/Saginaw Spirit OHL 4th round, 75th overall, 2025
Hanrahan, Ryan C L Concord, ON Saginaw Spirit OHL 1st round, 13th overall, 2025
Jones, Garrett C L Fraserville, ON Peterborough Jr. Petes 18U 11th round, 215th overall, 2025
Lauder, Kyler LW L Uxbridge, ON Central Ontario Wolves 16U 2nd round, 24th overall, 2026
Leenders, Hudson LW L Exeter, ON Elgin-Middlesex Canucks 18U U18 1st round, 6th overall, 2026
McLean, Luke LW L London, ON Huron Perth Lakers 16U 13th round, 247th overall, 2026
Schmidt, Sawyer C L Clarence, NY Buffalo Jr. Sabres OJHL/Saginaw Spirit OHL 7th round, 135th overall, 2025
Sloan, Dean C L Ottawa, ON Ottawa Myers 18U Free Agent
Soffer, William C R New York, NY North Jersey Avalanche 16U Free Agent
Vasko, Daniel C R Fell Township, PA Wilkes-Barre Scranton Jr. Knights 15U 15th round, 287th overall, 2026
Wildfong, Max LW L Wellesley, ON Stratford Warriors GOHL 7th round, 138th overall, 2025
(17 forwards)
Defense
Barkic, Brayden LD L Toronto, ON Don Mills Flyers 16U 3rd round, 58th overall, 2026
Foyt, AJ LD L Camel, IN Mount St. Charles 15U 9th round, 167th overall, 2026
Gill, Gryson RD R Brooklin, ON York Simcoe Express 16U 10th round, 187th overall, 2026
McAulay, Logan LD L Bradford, ON Barrie Jr. Colts 18U 12th round, 235th overall, 2025
Mosca, Matteo LD L Tecumseh, ON Windsor Jr. Spitfires 18U Free Agent
Roscoe, Drew RD R St. Louis, MO Saginaw Spirit OHL 2nd round, 40th overall, 2025
Stodola, Damon LD L Etobicoke, ON Mississauga Rebels 18U U18 2nd round, 26th overall, 2026
Tait, Johnny LD L Burlington, ON Mississauga Senators 16U 7th round, 127th overall, 2026
(8 defensemen)
Goalies
Diblasi, Sammy G L Saginaw, MI Chatham Maroons Jr.B 9th round, 176th overall, 2023
Rathwell, Brian G L Pembroke, ON Kirkland Lake Gold Miners NOJHL 6th round, 115th overall, 2025
Sokolov, Egor G L Thornhill, ON Toronto Marlies 16U 3rd round, 45th overall, 2026
(3 goalies)
Unable to attend
Carver, Griffin RD R Flat Rock, MI Detroit Little Caesars 15U 4th round,71st overall, 2026
Martin, Mason G L Byron, MI Fox Motors 15U 8th round, 147th overall, 2026
Milojevic, Alexander C L Waukegan, IL USNTDP 17U 4th round, 73rd overall, 2025
Scuderi, Braiden RW R Medford, NJ Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 12th round, 236th overall, 2025
(4 players)
Sunday 3-on-3 Teams:
Team Blue Team White Team Red
Forwards: Forwards: Forwards:
18. Hanrahan 15. Geldart 9. Schmidt
19. Lauder 18. Bate 13. Connolly
21. Curic 11. Cloutier 17. Wildfong
14. Jones 13. Leenders 15. Clair
11. Sloan 12. Soffer 10. Ferra
12. Vasko 14. McLean
Defense: Defense: Defense:
6. Gill 7. Stodola 2. Roscoe
7. Tait 9. Barkic 3. McAulay
3. Mosca 5. Foyt
Goalies: Goalies: Goalies:
31. Sokolov (Blue) 30. Rathwell (Blue) 35. DiBlasi (Blue)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Rangers to Host 2026 Development Camp June 19-21 - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Announce Camp Roster, 3-On-3 Teams for 2026 Development Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- Sting Set to Host 2026 Development Camp - Sarnia Sting
- Frontenacs Announce Development Camp for June 20-21 - Kingston Frontenacs
- IceDogs Acquire Defenceman Christian Colosimo from Flint - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Acquire Fifth Round Pick from Niagara in Exchange for Christian Colosimo - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Annual Orientation Camp Set for Saturday and Sunday - Windsor Spitfires
- Capitals Sign Spencer Carbery to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Saginaw Spirit
- 2025-26 Warmup Jersey Auction Helps Kitchener Rangers and Rangers Reach Raise over $15,300 - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Sign Forward Anton Gesink - Erie Otters
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Other Recent Saginaw Spirit Stories
- Spirit Announce Camp Roster, 3-On-3 Teams for 2026 Development Camp
- Capitals Sign Spencer Carbery to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Spirit to Host 2026 Development Camp June 20th and 21st at Bay County Civic Arena
- Spirit Announce 2026-2027 Schedule of Games
- Spirit Draft 14 Total Players at 2026 OHL Priority Selection