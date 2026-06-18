Spirit Announce Camp Roster, 3-On-3 Teams for 2026 Development Camp

Published on June 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, MI - The Sagianw Spirit announced their rosters for 2026 development camp, to be held this Saturday and Sunday, June 20th and 21st, at Bay County Civic Arena (4231 Shrestha Drive, Bay City, MI). The camp features players drafted at the U16 and U18 OHL Priority Selection in both 2025 and 2026, as well as three free-agent invitees.

Click here for a schedule of events for 2026 development camp

Forwards POS Shoots Hometown 2025/2026 Team Acquired

Bate, Drew C R Union, ON London Jr. Knights 16U 1st round, 6th overall, 2026

Clair, Caiden RW R Toronto, ON St. Michael's Buzzers OJHL 13th round, 255th overall, 2025

Cloutier, Nathan LW L Orr Lake, ON Barrie Jr. Colts 18U 14th round, 275th overall, 2025

Connolly, Cole C R Tonawanda, ON Nichols Prep 16U 8th round, 155th overall, 2026

Curic, Jacob LW L Etobicoke, ON Toronto Young Nationals 16U 6th round, 121st overall, 2026

Ferra, Hayden C R Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Predators 16U 14th round, 267th overall, 2026

Geldart, Gensen C R Vaughan, ON Chatham Maroons GOHL/Saginaw Spirit OHL 4th round, 75th overall, 2025

Hanrahan, Ryan C L Concord, ON Saginaw Spirit OHL 1st round, 13th overall, 2025

Jones, Garrett C L Fraserville, ON Peterborough Jr. Petes 18U 11th round, 215th overall, 2025

Lauder, Kyler LW L Uxbridge, ON Central Ontario Wolves 16U 2nd round, 24th overall, 2026

Leenders, Hudson LW L Exeter, ON Elgin-Middlesex Canucks 18U U18 1st round, 6th overall, 2026

McLean, Luke LW L London, ON Huron Perth Lakers 16U 13th round, 247th overall, 2026

Schmidt, Sawyer C L Clarence, NY Buffalo Jr. Sabres OJHL/Saginaw Spirit OHL 7th round, 135th overall, 2025

Sloan, Dean C L Ottawa, ON Ottawa Myers 18U Free Agent

Soffer, William C R New York, NY North Jersey Avalanche 16U Free Agent

Vasko, Daniel C R Fell Township, PA Wilkes-Barre Scranton Jr. Knights 15U 15th round, 287th overall, 2026

Wildfong, Max LW L Wellesley, ON Stratford Warriors GOHL 7th round, 138th overall, 2025

(17 forwards)

Defense

Barkic, Brayden LD L Toronto, ON Don Mills Flyers 16U 3rd round, 58th overall, 2026

Foyt, AJ LD L Camel, IN Mount St. Charles 15U 9th round, 167th overall, 2026

Gill, Gryson RD R Brooklin, ON York Simcoe Express 16U 10th round, 187th overall, 2026

McAulay, Logan LD L Bradford, ON Barrie Jr. Colts 18U 12th round, 235th overall, 2025

Mosca, Matteo LD L Tecumseh, ON Windsor Jr. Spitfires 18U Free Agent

Roscoe, Drew RD R St. Louis, MO Saginaw Spirit OHL 2nd round, 40th overall, 2025

Stodola, Damon LD L Etobicoke, ON Mississauga Rebels 18U U18 2nd round, 26th overall, 2026

Tait, Johnny LD L Burlington, ON Mississauga Senators 16U 7th round, 127th overall, 2026

(8 defensemen)

Goalies

Diblasi, Sammy G L Saginaw, MI Chatham Maroons Jr.B 9th round, 176th overall, 2023

Rathwell, Brian G L Pembroke, ON Kirkland Lake Gold Miners NOJHL 6th round, 115th overall, 2025

Sokolov, Egor G L Thornhill, ON Toronto Marlies 16U 3rd round, 45th overall, 2026

(3 goalies)

Unable to attend

Carver, Griffin RD R Flat Rock, MI Detroit Little Caesars 15U 4th round,71st overall, 2026

Martin, Mason G L Byron, MI Fox Motors 15U 8th round, 147th overall, 2026

Milojevic, Alexander C L Waukegan, IL USNTDP 17U 4th round, 73rd overall, 2025

Scuderi, Braiden RW R Medford, NJ Cedar Rapids RoughRiders USHL 12th round, 236th overall, 2025

(4 players)

Sunday 3-on-3 Teams:

Team Blue Team White Team Red

Forwards: Forwards: Forwards:

18. Hanrahan 15. Geldart 9. Schmidt

19. Lauder 18. Bate 13. Connolly

21. Curic 11. Cloutier 17. Wildfong

14. Jones 13. Leenders 15. Clair

11. Sloan 12. Soffer 10. Ferra

12. Vasko 14. McLean

Defense: Defense: Defense:

6. Gill 7. Stodola 2. Roscoe

7. Tait 9. Barkic 3. McAulay

3. Mosca 5. Foyt

Goalies: Goalies: Goalies:

31. Sokolov (Blue) 30. Rathwell (Blue) 35. DiBlasi (Blue)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2026

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