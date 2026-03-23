The Next Step: Marek Vanacker and the Bulldogs' Playoff Pursuit

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







As the 2025-26 regular season winds down, the Brantford Bulldogs are preparing for what they believe can be a deep playoff run. Sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Bulldogs are chasing more than just an Ontario Hockey League Championship, they have their sights set on earning a spot at the Memorial Cup. At the heart of that push is 19-year-old forward Marek Vanacker.

Marek Vancker, the product of Delhi, ON was drafted 23rd overall in the first round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by the Bulldogs. He joined the organization just months after it captured an OHL Championship in Hamilton. Entering a locker room fresh off a title meant stepping into a culture where expectations were already firmly established. Reflecting on that moment, Vanacker shared, "I knew they were winners, and I knew that they wanted to win. Going into it I knew how great of an organization they were and how they held their selves, pride and character... I just want to carry that legacy." The championship standard he walked into as a rookie is now one, he hopes to help uphold.

Now in his fourth season in the OHL, Vanacker believes this year's Bulldogs group has the potential to accomplish something special. When asked about the team's goals heading toward the playoffs, Vanacker expressed confidence in the group's ability to compete at the highest level. "Honestly, I think if we put our minds to it and everyone plays their role, I think we're capable of going all the way and it's not a secret our goal is to win the Memorial Cup," he said. "Everyone is just going to have to play their role and do their part and I think at the end of the day we can get there."

That belief has grown stronger over the course of the season, especially in the months following the trade deadline in January. Vanacker points to the chemistry the Bulldogs have built as one of the team's defining strengths. According to Vanacker, the group's competitiveness and bond off the ice are what make them so dangerous heading into the postseason. "I think everyone on our team has so much heart and love for the game and love for our teammates and staff... that's really going to carry us."

Individually, Vanacker has taken a major step forward this season alongside the team's overall success. Through 56 games, he has recorded 43 goals and 31 assists for 74 points, leading the OHL in goals and establishing himself as one of the league's most dangerous scorers.

When asked what has been clicking offensively, Vanacker emphasized the simple details. "I think spending lots of time around the net. Working on burying down on my chances and my shots... trying to get as many chances as I can a game and hopefully one or two just bounce in." His ability to finish plays has also been supported by the chemistry he shares with his linemates. "I try my hardest to do that and they've been grateful to find me and improve my game."

Along the way, Vanacker has also reached several career milestones this season, surpassing 100 career goals and assists and 200 career points as a Bulldog. The announcement came during a game, catching him by surprise. "Pretty cool, I wasn't even really looking at the stats like that," he admitted. "I've tried to be as consistent as I can, and it's been working for me and especially our team." For Vanacker, consistency has been key in his evolution from a promising rookie into a reliable leader for the Bulldogs.

Entering his 19-year-old season, Vanacker welcomed the expectations that came with a larger role on the team. He emphasized his desire to contribute not only through production but also through leadership. "I expected myself to have high production and be a leader on this team, on and off the ice," he explained. "Personal goals as well, trying to become a better player and more mature player in the game."

When comparing himself now to the player he was when he first entered the league, Vanacker believes his growth has come through becoming a more dependable player in all situations. "I think probably burying down on the puck," he said. "Overall, just my whole game, adapting and maturing into a reliable, trusted player all over the ice. Even off the ice, just becoming a better person with a stronger work ethic and staying humble."

Vanacker's development has not gone unnoticed at the next level. In 2024, Vanacker heard his name called 27th overall in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, a moment he describes as unforgettable. "It was honestly pretty surreal. Every kid's dream is to be drafted to the NHL and especially in the first round," Vanacker said. "I was fortunate enough to get my name called and be a part of such a great organization, one of the original six. I was pretty shocked and just trying to take it all in as I walked to the stage. I kind of knew it was the start of something new and that I was going to give it my best shot."

Arriving at development camp, having familiar faces such as Bulldogs teammates Nick Lardis and Parker Holmes helped make the experience easier. Vanacker reflected on how those connections helped him settle into the environment. "It was nice," he said. "When you know someone and you go to a new place where you don't know many guys, they kind of bring you along and help you learn. At the same time, they learn from you too, so it was nice to go through it together."

Despite the NHL spotlight beginning to shine, Vanacker's focus remains firmly on the Bulldogs and the opportunity ahead. For him, the chance to help bring a championship to a city where he grew up playing hockey carries special meaning. "It'd be super cool. I mean, I grew up playing in Brantford, so for me it'd be extra special... it'd be pretty cool to bring one back."

As the regular season comes to a close and the Bulldogs turn their attention toward the postseason, Marek Vanacker's journey from Delhi to the Dog Pound reflects growth, leadership, and belief in the team around him. With the playoffs on the horizon, the Bulldogs believe they have the group capable of making a run.

Now, the real test begins...







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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