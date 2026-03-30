Fronts this Week: Round One Shifts to Kingston for Games 3 and 4

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







They say that you're not in trouble in the playoffs until you lose on home ice, and while the series hasn't started the way the Kingston Frontenacs would have wanted, there's a growing sense that momentum may be closer than the 2-0 series deficit suggests. After dropping the opening two games on the road to the Ottawa 67's, the Frontenacs now return to the familiar confines of Slush Puppie Place for games three and four, an opportunity to reset and make this a series.

Game two, despite ending in another loss, felt like a turning point. The Frontenacs saved their best for last, delivering a dominant third period that saw them tilt the ice heavily in their favour. Shift after shift, Kingston controlled possession, applied relentless pressure, and forced Ottawa onto their heels. Clawing back to within a single goal, it was the kind of push that can stay with the room.

That third period effort is likely to serve as the blueprint heading into game three. When the Frontenacs are playing fast, aggressive, and connected, they've shown they can overwhelm Ottawa and get them back on their heels. The key now becomes sustaining that level for a full 60 minutes. If they can bottle the urgency and execution from that final frame and bring it from puck drop, the complexion of this series could shift quickly.

Returning home should only amplify that confidence. The energy inside Slush Puppie Place has been a difference maker all season, and with the stakes now raised, the Frontenacs will be counting on that boost. Familiar surroundings, last change, and a crowd ready to rally behind them all play into Kingston's hands as they look to get back in the win column. The way game two ended provided a glimpse of what this group is capable of. Now, with two games on home ice ahead, the opportunity is there. If Kingston can carry over that third period push and turn it into a full game effort, this series is far from over.

Fans can take advantage of many different ways to be in the building for games three and four. Get your seats now and support your hometown Kingston Frontenacs as they fight back in this first round series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.